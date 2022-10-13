Canada backs Rio Tinto’s decarbonisation effort

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Canada backs Rio Tinto’s decarbonisation effort

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) and the Government of Canada have committed up to C$737 million to reduce the carbon footprint of the Fer et Titane operations, which produce titanium dioxide, iron and steel. Canada is driving investment in the critical minerals market as part of its net zero strategy.
By Giulia Bottaro
13 October 2022, 07:49 Updated: 13 October 2022, 07:49
  • The funds will be invested in technological innovations and diversifying the project’s critical minerals portfolio.
  • This project comes ahead of Canada’s proposed C$3.8 billion critical minerals strategy.
  • The mining industry will remain a focus for decarbonisation, as its outputs are fundamental to many low-carbon technologies.

The Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) operations are located in Sorel-Tracy, Québec. The is goal of the investment is to bridge the gap between decarbonisation and the need for scaling up critical minerals processing.

 

How the funds will be invested

The partners plan to deliver a range of projects, such as increasing the production of critical minerals such as lithium, titanium and scandium, which are used to make electric vehicles and batteries. Traditional approaches to cutting the carbon footprint of RTFT will include electrifying furnaces and replacing coal.

The funds will also be used for the development of BlueSmelting, an ilmenite smelting technology that is estimated to cut up to 70% of overall greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the footprint of onsite titanium production. Rio Tinto is currently building a demonstration plant at Sorel-Tracy, which will be completed in 2023.

Rio Tinto has another similar initiative in Canada, the Elysis partnership with Alcoa which is supported by Apple and the local government, which is developing a new smelting technology to produce emissions-free aluminium. The technology is intended to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by producing pure oxygen instead.

A spokesperson said that these two projects are “unique to Canada in terms of investment by the Government”.

Canada puts critical minerals at the centre of net zero strategy

The Government of Canada is contributing up to C$222 million for RTFT through its Strategic Innovation Fund, which supports large-scale projects in the hope of positioning the country as a major market in the global green economy.

Canada has set a target of a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030. The C$3.8 billion Critical Minerals Strategy is expected to play an important role in this. The policy is still in the works and is intended to accelerate the development of critical mineral resources and the related value chains.

François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said: “Supporting the growth of Canada’s critical minerals supply chain will ensure that our country remains a global leader in this strategic sector. Our government is committed to the sustainable development of critical minerals resources, creating good jobs, and building strong global supply chains while strengthening trade relationships with Canada’s closest allies.”

The mining sector is key to decarbonise the world but needs to cut its own emissions

The mining sector has a significant impact on the environment due to its effect on the quality of air, water and soil among others, as well as the potential for high levels of carbon emissions. However, it is also considered a necessary part of the solution, as it provides raw materials used for a range of technologies including electric vehicles, renewable energy generation and even microchips for computers and smartphones.

According to a 2021 report by Accenture, miners are now championing decarbonisation as they see it as a revenue opportunity and as a way to access sustainability-linked funding. This means that miners are also looking at ways to reduce the environmental impact of their own projects, for example by switching to onsite of renewable energy.

Accenture’s report said: “The mining industry has reached a unique juncture where its former image as environmental villain is being shed and replaced as champion of sustainability, principally through decarbonization and its crucial role in providing the raw materials necessary to facilitate the energy transition.”

The partnership between the Canadian government and Rio Tinto demonstrates the importance of fostering innovation by giving incentives to companies across the value chain, rather than imposing blanket decarbonisation targets on certain sectors.

