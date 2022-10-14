Plastics recycling start up Circulus gets $300m loan from Apollo

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plastics recycling start up Circulus gets $300m loan from Apollo

Private equity giant Apollo (NYSE:APO) has committed $300m to support Texas-headquartered plastics recycler Circulus in expanding its recycling plants nationwide.
By Giulia Bottaro
14 October 2022, 08:30 Updated: 14 October 2022, 11:00
© Shutterstock / PhotoByToRWaste management.

  • Circulus produces post-consumer resin (PCR) from recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE), which is widely used in consumer packaging.
  • The process of recycling and retaining the value of recycled LDPE has historically been complicated, meaning most of it ends up in landfill.
  • Production of plastics grows exponentially but only a small percentage is recycled, highlighting the crucial need for solutions. 

What does Circulus do?

Circulus was founded by Ara Partners, a private equity firm specialising in decarbonisation investments, in 2019 and is majority owned by Ara. The start up has two plants producing PCR, one coming online soon in California, with another two in the pipeline.

It has developed technologies to transform olefin plastics into resins suitable for a variety of commercial and industrial applications. Its PCR is intended to be used in consumer-facing applications including plastic bags, shrink film, pouches and overwraps.

Circulus not only recycles plastics but has committed to minimise the carbon footprint of its operations, while facilitating water conservation, as 85% of the water in its plants is being reused.

The technology is ultimately intended to divert plastics waste away from landfills, incinerators and oceans. 

Apollo’s commitment to sustainable projects

The structured finance from Apollo comes across as a strong vote of confidence in Circulus’s technology. Apollo is a huge player in the private equity sector with $515 billion of assets under management as of June 2022.

The firm announced in February 2022 that it would deploy $50 billion in clean energy and climate projects over five years, with the potential to reach $100 billion by 2030. 

Apollo partner Corinne Still said: “With a seasoned management team, first-mover advantage in the North American LPDE market, best-in-class manufacturing technology and strong industry tailwinds, Circulus is well positioned to execute on its growth plans. We look forward to leveraging our deep relationships and experience within the petrochemical industry to support the company’s continued expansion.”

The challenge of recycling LDPE 

LDPE is widely used in consumer packaging such as plastic bags, pouches, plastic wrap and film, but recycling it has historically been a challenge. This is because the recycling methods can affect the value of the new product made with recycled materials.

According to 2015 data released by the US Environmental Protection Agency – the most recent figures currently available – only 6.2% of LDPE was recycled that year. In comparison, 18.4% of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) was recycled.

Plastic waste, which is not biodegradable, is a huge threat for the environment as it affects ecosystems, animal and plant species. Landfills risk contaminating soil and water, while incineration releases toxic chemicals and microplastics into the air.

The plastic waste trade has emerged as a major social and environmental issue across the world, as high-income countries export their waste to low-income countries, where it is not disposed of in a sustainable way.

The plastics challenge is not going away

The consumption of plastics has quadrupled over the past three decades, driven by growth in emerging markets. According to a 2022 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), only 9% of global plastics waste is recycled, even though 15% is collected for recycling.

A fifth of plastics waste is incinerated and half of it ends up in landfill. The remaining 22% evades waste management systems and is either being burnt in open pits or dumped into land and sea.

All parts of the value chain need to address the plastics issue, by reducing or limiting consumption, promoting reuse, recycling and sustainable disposal.

