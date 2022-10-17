Persefoni updates climate accounting platform

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Software-as-a-Service developer Persefoni has launched the next generation of its Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP 2.0) as demand for carbon accounting tools grows.

CMAP 2.0 is a tool for enterprises to measure, analyse, plan, forecast and report on their emissions.

Carbon accounting measures an organisation’s carbon footprint, allowing for accurate decision-making.

There is growing demand for tools to track climate data, which are getting increasingly accessible by companies of all sizes.

What does the platform do?



The tool collects data from both Persefoni’s customers and their suppliers, allowing users to calculate their carbon footprint across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Users are initially asked a series of questions to build a custom profile and checklist, which is intended to help businesses identify data sources that will help measure their emissions. The platform calculates the user’s carbon footprint and can also model scenarios as well as creating decarbonisation plans.

Persefoni chief executive and co-founder Kentaro Kawamori said: “During the last two years, we’ve been listening to our customers, our Sustainability Advisory Board of industry professionals, and conducting user research in preparation for the next generation of our platform.”

“Our reimagined onboarding and insight discovery experience guides people through each step in the carbon accounting journey, streamlining the path to decarbonization.”

Carbon accounting is a crucial part of decarbonisation strategies

Companies need to measure their carbon footprint before making plans to reduce it. Carbon accounting involves quantifying the Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions generated by an organisation.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions are usually easy to measure, as they are generated by direct activities of a company and the source of the electricity it consumes, respectively. Scope 3 emissions, instead, are produced by all indirect sources in the supply chain, so they can be challenging to track down and analyse.

Ignoring Scope 3 emissions means an organisation is not addressing its sustainability goals properly – and totally undermines any public commitment to net zero. It can however be challenging for enterprises that lack tools, capacity or funds to undertake a deep analysis of their carbon footprint.

A 2022 survey from the SME-Climate Hub suggests that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are keen to reduce their climate impact, but 68% of 194 respondents felt they lacked the necessary resources to effectively engage.

Growing market for carbon accounting tools will make them more accessible

In October 2022, SSE Energy Solutions partnered with sustainability-as-a-service platform Zellar to help SMEs across the UK to decarbonise. FTSE 100 software giant Sage (LSE:SGE) acquired carbon accounting start up Spherics, whose services will be rolled out to Sage’s enterprise clients.

There is an increasing number of carbon accounting tools available to organisations of all sizes, including SMEs. The market will continue expanding as demand for these services grows, leading to a continued improvement of technology and increased accessibility across the value chain.