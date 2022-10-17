Persefoni updates climate accounting platform

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Persefoni updates climate accounting platform

Software-as-a-Service developer Persefoni has launched the next generation of its Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP 2.0) as demand for carbon accounting tools grows.
By Giulia Bottaro
17 October 2022, 07:50 Updated: 17 October 2022, 10:43
© Shutterstock / FreedomzPost Thumbnail

Software-as-a-Service developer Persefoni has launched the next generation of its Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP 2.0) as demand for carbon accounting tools grows.

  • CMAP 2.0 is a tool for enterprises to measure, analyse, plan, forecast and report on their emissions.
  • Carbon accounting measures an organisation’s carbon footprint, allowing for accurate decision-making.
  • There is growing demand for tools to track climate data, which are getting increasingly accessible by companies of all sizes.

What does the platform do?

The tool collects data from both Persefoni’s customers and their suppliers, allowing users to calculate their carbon footprint across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Users are initially asked a series of questions to build a custom profile and checklist, which is intended to help businesses identify data sources that will help measure their emissions. The platform calculates the user’s carbon footprint and can also model scenarios as well as creating decarbonisation plans. 

Persefoni chief executive and co-founder Kentaro Kawamori said: “During the last two years, we’ve been listening to our customers, our Sustainability Advisory Board of industry professionals, and conducting user research in preparation for the next generation of our platform.”

“Our reimagined onboarding and insight discovery experience guides people through each step in the carbon accounting journey, streamlining the path to decarbonization.” 

Carbon accounting is a crucial part of decarbonisation strategies

Companies need to measure their carbon footprint before making plans to reduce it. Carbon accounting involves quantifying the Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions generated by an organisation.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions are usually easy to measure, as they are generated by direct activities of a company and the source of the electricity it consumes, respectively. Scope 3 emissions, instead, are produced by all indirect sources in the supply chain, so they can be challenging to track down and analyse.

Ignoring Scope 3 emissions means an organisation is not addressing its sustainability goals properly – and totally undermines any public commitment to net zero. It can however be challenging for enterprises that lack tools, capacity or funds to undertake a deep analysis of their carbon footprint.

A 2022 survey from the SME-Climate Hub suggests that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are keen to reduce their climate impact, but 68% of 194 respondents felt they lacked the necessary resources to effectively engage

Growing market for carbon accounting tools will make them more accessible

In October 2022, SSE Energy Solutions partnered with sustainability-as-a-service platform Zellar to help SMEs across the UK to decarbonise. FTSE 100 software giant Sage (LSE:SGE) acquired carbon accounting start up Spherics, whose services will be rolled out to Sage’s enterprise clients.

There is an increasing number of carbon accounting tools available to organisations of all sizes, including SMEs. The market will continue expanding as demand for these services grows, leading to a continued improvement of technology and increased accessibility across the value chain.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts