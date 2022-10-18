Lightrock raises €860m to target net zero innovators

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lightrock raises €860m to target net zero innovators

Private equity firm Lightrock has raised €860 million for its inaugural impact investment fund, backed by Liechtenstein’s LGT group.
By Jawahar Hingorani
18 October 2022, 07:45 Updated: 18 October 2022, 10:40
© Shutterstock / ElnurPost Thumbnail

  • London-based global private equity firm Lightrock has raised €860 million to launch the Lightrock Climate Impact Fund (LCIF).
  • Classified as an Article 9 fund, LCIF will invest in European and North American growth and early-stage companies driving net zero.
  • Private client appetite for  Lightrock’s impact investment portfolio may signal more interest from private equity in ESG and impact. 

Commitments to fund Lightrock’s LCIF exceeded its target by 43%. Funding came from a diverse range of investors, including Liechtenstein’s LGT Group and its private banking clients. It plans to invest in growth companies with innovative and technology based solutions focused on energy transition and net zero.

LCIF targets growth-stage net zero technology and innovation companies 

The LCIF will target innovations that accelerate the transition to net zero. It plans to allocate between €10 and €40 million per investment in European and North American growth-stage companies, and may also make some investments into startups at a smaller scale. 

Whether at start up or growth-stage, Lightrock says it will only invest in companies that show clear potential to be leaders within the climate themes they target. They also have to demonstrate a path to profitability. 

Four of these themes have been identified as important to achieving net zero by 2050. These include energy transition, decarbonising industries, sustainable food and agriculture, as well as green mobility. 

A further area of focus will be the underlying technologies and solutions that support decarbonisation across sectors and industries. Seven investments that fit LCIF’s criteria have already been made for it by Lightrock.

Impact investing head start from Lightrock’s fundraising and industry affiliations 

Lightrock has already made seven investments that will fit into LCIF’s portfolio. These came after a spate of fundraising since 2021, including a $300 million Latin America focused growth fund in May 2022, and the $900 million Lightrock Growth Fund I which closed in June 2021. The firm currently has a total of $3 billion in assets under management.

As an asset manager Lightrock is also a member of the GIIN, and  an inaugural signatory of the IFC’s Operating Principles for Impact Management. In 2021, the firm engaged Bluemark, an independent impact verification firm, to verify the alignment of its investments with these principles. 

It has also developed its own proprietary impact scorecard. Using industry best practice, it has made a risk-adjusted determination of its investments. The Lightrock Net Impact Score assesses a company’s impact potential, or ability to create positive impact, and the related impact risks. 

Lightrock says it has been focused on impact investing since 2009, with investments in over 85 companies, across 14 countries and 7 sectors. It also claims to benefit from over a century’s worth of investing experience from its affiliation with LGT, formerly known as Liechtenstein Global Trust, which is owned by the royal family of the principality.

LGT private clients and new investors help LCIF exceed target 

The original LCIF funding target of 600 million was overshot by 43%, with a list of interested investors including some of the LGT Group’s private banking clients. LGT Group is the largest family-owned private banking and asset management group in the world, and is owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein.

Several first time investors in the LCIF also included charitable foundations and experienced impact investors. Prominent among these were the First Swedish National Pension Fund, charitable foundations like the Bay Trust and Grantham Foundations, as well as Dutch impact investors Carbon Equity and Wire Group. 

Lightrock was founded in 2009 by its chairman Prince Max Von Liechtenstein, who is also the chairman of LGT Group. This gives it access to nearly a century of investment experience. Interestingly, LGT’s own policy on limiting its investments in coal and fossil fuels establishes a shift towards ESG and impact investing.

Lightrock’s success in impact investment will be based on outcomes and returns in the LCIF. To that end, it seems to have created adequate internal checks, and external partnerships, to ensure its performance is assessed to fair industry standards.

