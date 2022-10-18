 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Packaging company Duo invests £3m in new recycling business

UK packaging manufacturer and consultancy Duo has established Duclo Recycling, a new company focused on plastics circularity.
By Giulia Bottaro
18 October 2022, 07:46 Updated: 18 October 2022, 10:40
Duclo Recycling

  • Duo has invested £3 million in its new recycling arm, Duclo.
  • There is strong demand for recycled plastics in the UK after the government imposed a tax to discourage the use of virgin materials.
  • The circular economy is gaining traction to enable ongoing access to critical business inputs and materials. 

Duo is a packaging manufacturer and consultancy established in Manchester in 1988. Its new recycling business, Duclo, will be based in a 44,000-square-foot warehouse in Leeds. The £3 million investment has created six jobs so far with at least another 14 expected by the end of 2022.

What is Duclo going to do?

Duclo is intended to recover and recycle plastic packaging, preventing the waste of material at the end-of-use and its disposal in landfill. Its dry recycling facility and wash plant is expected to recycle 7,000 tonnes of plastic by the end of 2022, with ambitions to double the capacity in 2023 by adding another wash plant. 

Duclo will be run by Carol Cox, who is managing director of Duo. She said: “There’s huge demand for recycled plastic pellets that simply isn’t being met. This demand is likely to increase as companies comply with the Plastic Packaging Tax and respond to growing calls for more resourceful packaging.”

Demand for recycled plastics grows after new tax

The UK government imposed the Plastic Packaging Tax in April 2022 to incentivise companies in using more recycled plastics. Businesses using plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled plastic, manufactured or imported into the country, are required to pay £200 per tonne.

According to estimates from PwC, it affects 20,000 companies across various sectors. Duclo is tapping into this market by providing manufacturers with more access to recycled plastic packaging.

Demand is expected to continue growing, as 49% of plastic packaging is currently recycled in the UK. As part of the Resources and Waste Strategy, England is targeting a 75% recycling rate for all packaging by 2030.

The circular economy can help ease market volatility

Alongside the benefits for the environment, circularity is one method that companies can use to access material even when the supply chain is inconsistent.

Dale Brimelow, operations director at Duo, said: “We’ve seen a lot of volatility in the plastics recycling market in the past few years and prices for recycled materials continue to fluctuate. This has been caused by a whole host of factors that impact plastic usage, such as COVID lockdowns and the Plastic Packaging Tax.”

He added: “Undoubtedly, we can expect continued market unpredictability, which really stresses the value of optimising recycling processes. Economies are becoming increasingly circular and it’s more important than ever to minimise the amount of material being lost to waste during recycling. Closed-loop is an effective way of achieving this.” 

