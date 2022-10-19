Salterbaxter appoints new head of sustainability transformation

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Salterbaxter appoints new head of sustainability transformation

UK consultancy Salterbaxter has appointed Helen Rushton in the newly created role of head of sustainability transformation.
By Giulia Bottaro
19 October 2022, 08:00 Updated: 19 October 2022, 10:10
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

Salterbaxter is a UK-based consultancy focused on supporting companies in making their business strategies more sustainable. It covers areas such as ESG reporting, net zero roadmaps, behaviour change and employee action.

Salterbaxter is building board level competencies

It has appointed Helen Rushton to its new role as head of sustainability transformation. She joined the company in 2021 and will now sit at a board level and focus on the connection between sustainability issues and business strategy.

Rushton was previously director of sustainability at marketing company Chime Group and has nearly three decades of experience in the sustainability sector.

She said: “All too often, consultancy work is technically competent but uninspiring, or alternatively it looks amazing but is not robust. Salterbaxter embeds creativity from the outset, investing research and deep thinking into their strategies and concepts.”

There is an increasing need for skills and experience

Sustainability, and ESG, strategies are one of the biggest growth areas in the market. PwC recently projected that its sustainability practice would grow 10x in the next three years. Consultancies around the world are skilling up and implementing training programmes in order to meet market demand.  Yet there is growing concern that skills are not matching demand.

Kim Schumacher, Associate Professor of Sustainable Finance at Kyushu University coined the phrase ‘competence greenwashing’ in 2020 to warn when the interest and awareness of the topic doesn’t match the necessary skills and experience.

There is no substitute for experience, and specialist expertise is required if sustainability transformations are going to be successful. In the short term that means more pull on third parties to support change. Salterbaxter looks as if it positioning itself well.

 

 

