 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links

Australia-Singapore green economy pact focuses on economic transition

The Australia-Singapore Green Economy Agreement (GEA) could serve as a global model by addressing critical transition challenges.
By Jawahar Hingorani
20 October 2022, 07:56 Updated: 20 October 2022, 10:58
© Shutterstock / giggsy25Post Thumbnail

The Australia-Singapore Green Economy Agreement (GEA) could serve as a global model by addressing critical transition challenges.

  • Australia and Singapore have signed a bilateral agreement called  The Green Economy Agreement (GEA), which builds on prior accords between the two.
  • The agreement aims to combine efforts to accelerate the transition to net zero by both countries. 
  • Hailed by the two countries as “first of its kind”, the agreement could expand to include other countries in Asia that are facing transition challenges.

Australia and Singapore have signed an agreement to jointly tackle their respective transitions to net zero. The GEA is an extension of their existing comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) on several fronts, including trade, defence, and people movement.

Developing transition finance solutions would appear to address multiple areas of cooperation that are part of the GEA. The economies of both countries are dominated by hard-to-abate sectors, which are prime targets for transition to net zero. The success of the GEA could also demonstrate the power of cooperation in solving global climate change problems.

The GEA is the sixth pillar in the Australia-Singapore CSP

By joining forces to tackle climate change Australia and Singapore are extending their existing relationship. The GEA is viewed by both as an extension of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and identifies five pillars, or areas of cooperation. These included deepened trade, defence, people movement, science and innovation and the digital economy.

The Singpaore -Australia free trade agreement (SAFTA) signed in 2003 has liberalised trade between the two countries. The follow-up CSP was signed in 2016, and deepened their relationship on trade, defence, people movement, science and innovation and the digital economy.

A GEA Action Team (GAT) will be formed to implement joint initiatives. This will consist of trade ministry personnel from both nations, and will be co-chaired by senior officials on both sides. Several areas of cooperation have also been prioritised, many of which go beyond bilateral issues or problems. 

Joint areas of cooperation could address global net zero challenges

Many of the priorities the bilateral GEA aims to address are global in nature. Of these the adoption of standards, establishing carbon markets, developing clean energy and decarbonisation technologies, and mobilising green finance stand out as being salient. They are also challenges being faced by countries globally, in executing their own net zero strategies.

The GEA encourages the use of international sustainability standards where possible. It also calls for recognising standards developed by each of the two countries, where global standards fall short. Facilitating trade by reducing barriers, however, appears to the main goal here.

On carbon markets the GEA seeks to align with Article 6 of the Paris agreement. This is particularly relevant since the Australian government has sought to ban the use of international credits by its heavy polluting industry. On the other hand, Singapore has already signed agreements with Gold Standard and Verra to allow domestic companies the use of international carbon credits in their decarbonisation plans. 

Developing transition finance modalities would appear to address the other two important priority areas in the GEA. 

Transition finance is the need of the hour in Asia

Transition finance is increasingly being seen as vital to help high emitting sectors align with the Paris agreement goals. This is particularly relevant to the economies of Singapore and Australia, which are dominated by hard-to-abate sectors.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has highlighted the need for transition finance in helping achieve global net zero targets, especially in Asia. The GEA calls for exploring cross-border financial alternatives to green and transition finance. 

Central banks can play a pivotal role in this regard. As the supervisor of banks and financial institutions, they could also set guidelines for transferred assets, which are key risk factor in achieving decarbonisation in hard-to-abate sectors, like oil and gas.

Solving the world’s problem needs more cooperation

Developing solutions to global problems like climate change will require global cooperation. Bilateral and multilateral agreements between countries, and within trading blocs, may provide the best chance at doing so. Fostering economic and social growth, while achieving transition to net zero is both the challenge and the reward for successful partnerships.

Investing in energy transition is of the utmost need in the developing world. A survey of large asset owners  and managers found that more can be done to accelerate global decarbonisation plans. Research from Standard Chartered also showed that financing emerging markets’ transition to net zero by developed markets appears to be the most efficient option available.

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts