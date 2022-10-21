Schlumberger taps RTI International’s lower-cost CCS tech

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Schlumberger taps RTI International’s lower-cost CCS tech

By Jawahar Hingorani
21 October 2022, 07:55
Boosting RTI’s non-aqueous solvent (NAS_ technology to industrial scale will help oilfield services firm Schlumberger’s New Energy business.

  • US-based Schlumberger (NYS:SLB) will help scale-up non-profit research institute RTI International’s (RTI) non-aqueous solvent (NAS) technology to industrial scale.
  • RTI has developed NAS, a carbon capture technology, to use less energy and materials in its process, making it more cost effective.
  • Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) will be vital to the transition to net zero, especially for hard-to-abate sectors like oil and gas.

Schlumberger is investing in RTI’s NAS technology to lower CCUS costs. This has been identified by the IEA as one of the main barriers limiting the large-scale deployment of CCUS to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors.

For Schlumberger, what this demonstrates is the company’s ability to transition from a traditional fossil fuel sector (oilfield services) to take advantage of greener opportunities through its New Energy business.

It launched Schlumberger New Energy in 2020 to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the need to transition to net zero, seeking to become more than an oilfield services company. The new business is focusing on areas such as battery technology, CCUS, and blue hydrogen. Not only are these facilitators of the energy transition, but they will help Schlumberger help its own traditional client base, its oil and gas clients, with their own transition plans.

Investing to bring RTI’s technology to industrial scale is also a good example of a transition finance project. The lack of adequate transition finance investment ideas has been cited by asset owners and managers as a reason to underinvest in the sector.

RTI’s technology can provide major cost savings on an industrial scale

RTI’s NAS technology enhances the efficiency of absorption based capture capture. By increasing the efficiency of the process and requiring lower energy use for the same end result, it provides cost savings on upfront investment, and ongoing expenses. 

In addition, RTI claims that NAS is also less corrosive than comparable technologies. This eliminates the need to use expensive high-grade alloys in the production equipment used in the process, which also reduces upfront capital costs. The process also retains a high level of CO2, which, according to the IEA, results in a lower cost per ton of CO2 captured.

Chemical absorption is the most advanced and widely adopted of carbon capture technologies. This methodology has been used in large-scale projects globally, in such sectors as power generation, fuel transformation and industrial production.

Lower cost carbon capture fills a large gap in decarbonisation market

The development and deployment of low-cost CCUS technologies is critical in meeting global net zero goals. The amount of CO2 being captured today, according to BNEF, is 43 million tons per year. To align with the net zero by 2050 pathway, BNEF estimates would require the capture of 1 and 2 billion tons of CO2 per year, by 2030.

Cost is one the major factors inhibiting the widespread deployment of CCUS, according to the IEA.  Costs can also vary depending on the application, with high concentration CO2 streams costing $15-25 per ton, while dilute streams could range between $40 and $120 per ton. The large ranges also have to do with many technologies still not having reached industrial scale.

SLB’s interest in low-cost CCUS go beyond traditional oil and gas services

SLB’s New Energy has expanded its portfolio of services to target several new hard-to-abate sectors. The new service areas include carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), geoenergy and geothermal power, battery technologies, and hydrogen production. Its interest in developing CCS solutions also goes beyond its traditional oil and gas client base.

It has identified a few key sectors suited to developing its CCS offering on an industrial scale. These include blue hydrogen, bioenergy with CCS (BECCS), and cement and steel. BECSS in particular is considered a critical technology globally, because it plays a significant role in the IPCC’s view of how to achieve net zero.

Hydrogen mania will create a huge demand for CCUS

The IEA has identified CCUS as being the cheapest option available to decarbonise ammonia and methane production. The cost of ammonia used to produce electrolytic hydrogen, however, is 50-115% higher than its unabated counterpart, according to the IEA calculations.

A total of 26 governments have made commitments to hydrogen as clean fuel. The IEA forecasts a near-doubling in hydrogen demand by 2030 to reach 180 million tons per year. Of this 37 million tons per year is expected to come from hydrogen production using fossil fuel and CCUS. This number could be much higher if renewable energy capacity is unable to scale-up fast enough to meet green hydrogen demand.

SLB’s investment to scale RTI’s technology is a good example of a transition finance opportunity. Making more investors aware of this could be a way to direct more funds towards transition finance, which is also becoming an urgent need.

