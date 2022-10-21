Ventive raises £2.5m to produce heat pumps for homes

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ventive raises £2.5m to produce heat pumps for homes

Home heat efficiency specialist Ventive will use the funds to develop a heat pump production facility. Ventive is also receiving a £1.5m grant from the UK Government as part of a scheme to roll out low carbon heating solutions.
By Giulia Bottaro
21 October 2022, 07:16
  • Ventive has raised £2.5 million and will have access to an extra £1.5 million in government funding.
  • Heat pumps have a lower environmental impact and higher energy efficiency than other heating systems.
  • The UK needs to scale up efficiency technologies to improve its energy efficiency levels, which are much lower than neighbouring countries.

Ventive’s plans to scale up production

The funds will be invested in Ventive’s production facility in Hartlebury, England, where it makes modular heat pumps. They provide integrated ventilation, renewable heating and hot water, alongside a cooling system for the summer months. 

Ventive said its heat pumps can be used for both new builds and to retrofit existing homes and they are designed to be delivered pre-plumbed and pre-configured for quick installation. The company partnered with engineering services provider QM Systems, a subsidiary of PipeHawk (LSE:PIP), to scale up production as demand grows.

Rob Morrison, managing director of Ventive, said: “The demand for more efficient domestic heating solutions has never been greater. This need has been compounded by the threat of climate change, and the current cost of living crisis which has sent energy bills soaring.”

Financing package unlocks government grant

The funding round was led by EMV Capital, a deeptech and venture capital specialist and subsidiary of investor NetScientific (+). EMV Capital has taken a 1.6% stake in Ventive.

The financing package includes an initial equity and debt investment of £600,000 from new investors as well as the restructuring of around £1 million of historical debt. Ventive will also access a £1.5 million grant from the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as part of the £60 million Heat Pump Ready programme.

BEIS has selected 24 projects in England and Scotland to roll out low carbon heating in homes and businesses across the UK. It is being implemented alongside a Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which provides grants to property owners seeking to install low carbon heating systems, such as heat pumps.

What are heat pumps?

Heat pumps capture heat from outside and move it inside, or vice versa to cool down the home. They are powered by electricity rather than by fuel, so they do not emit CO2 themselves. 

They are more efficient than other heating systems, such as boilers, because the heat being produced is greater than the quantity of electricity used to power the heat pumps. If the electricity comes from renewable sources, heat pumps can cut dramatically the amount of emissions associated with heating homes.

UK needs more innovation to improve energy efficiency

The UK has much lower levels of energy efficiency compared to neighbouring countries because homes are poorly insulated.

According to a study published in 2020 by thermostats maker Tado, UK homes lose an average of 3°C after five hours when indoor temperatures are 20°C and the outside temperature is 0°C. In contrast, Norway, Germany and France recorded averages of 0.9°C, 1°C and 2.5°C respectively.

Improving energy efficiency lowers household bills, which have skyrocketed across Europe in 2022, as gas prices spiked amid geopolitical tensions due to the war in Ukraine. Heat pumps are still more expensive to install than gas boilers, however, which is why their takeup has been relatively slow.

Investment in new technologies such as Ventive’s is key to make heat pumps more accessible by bringing installation costs down. Innovation is rolled out faster when supported by policy measures and financial incentives, such as the UK Government’s Heat Pump Ready programme and Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

