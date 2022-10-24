G20 launches framework for transition finance

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
G20 launches framework for transition finance

The Sustainable Finance Working Group has developed a transition finance framework to guide investment in the decarbonisation of high emitters and hard to abate industries.
By Giulia Bottaro
24 October 2022, 07:24 Updated: 24 October 2022, 10:45
© Shutterstock / Sambulov YevgeniyPost Thumbnail

  • The G20’s Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) has developed a framework to support climate-aligned financing across all sectors.
  • Climate-aligned investment has been mostly focused on ‘pure green’ activities, while some emission-intensive sectors have struggled to access financial support to decarbonise. 
  • Financial services need to support the whole economy to avoid the risks associated with a disorderly transition.

What is transition finance?

Transition finance is an investment approach whereby the financial services support the transition of the whole economy in line with the Paris Agreement. It is intended to reduce the recipient’s carbon footprint while delivering profitable returns.

It involves investing in the transition strategies of high emitters, or in new technologies that might not be initially profitable. Transition finance also covers the funding of infrastructure transformations and of projects in emerging markets, where emissions are more likely to be fast-growing.

The G20’s Framework for Transition Finance

In the 2022 G20 Sustainable Finance Report, the SFWG developed a range of principles on transition finance across five pillars. These are: identification of transitional activities and investments, reporting of information on transition activities and investments, transition-related finance instruments, designing policy measures and assessing and mitigating negative social and economic impacts.

The report comes after G20 leaders endorsed the G20 Sustainable Finance Roadmap in October 2021 in Rome, which identified gaps to enable the transition in the existing sustainable finance landscape, as well as specific actions to fill those gaps.

The framework is intended to guide the development of policies and financial services in supporting the climate-related transition. The SFWG said that, over time, transition finance can cover other sustainability related objectives, such as conservation of nature and biodiversity, pollution control and development of the circular economy.

It said in the report: “We acknowledge that jurisdictions could consider adoption of these principles on a voluntary basis, and implement them in a phased manner, and capacity building services offered by the international community will be important for accelerating their adoption especially in developing countries.”

Shifting the focus from ‘pure green’ activities

The focus of climate-aligned investment has been on ‘pure green’ and ‘near pure green’ activities, even though emission-intensive sectors need financing to support their transition, the SFWG said. Some of these high emitters have struggled to access bank loans and capital markets for this reason.

According to estimates by consultancy firm Baringa, the world needs $350 trillion to support the transition and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Most of this capital is required by the power and transport sector so that they can adopt and scale new green technologies.

The SFWG said: “Despite the rapid growth of climate financing in recent years, its proportion to total global financing remains low.”

“This is partly due to the fact that current green and sustainable finance alignment approaches generally aim to support activities that are already green and sustainable.”

It added: “An excessively narrow interpretation of ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ finance could limit the flow of capital towards activities and investments that are needed to support the climate transition.”

The risks of a disorderly transition

As the G20 recognised, it is key that governments support an orderly, just and affordable transition, while the financial services mobilise capital so that the private sector can decarbonise.

A disorderly transition could lead to restricted access to affordable and reliable energy and unemployment, amid a series of potential social impacts.

The SFWG said that its framework can also avoid ‘green and SDG’ wash, which is misleading stakeholders on the benefits an investment can have in reducing the carbon footprint of a certain project, or in what way it aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals.

