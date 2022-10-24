Start up profile: Sugi

 Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Start up profile: Sugi

Today we focus on Sugi, which has developed software to help retail investors calculate the environmental impact of their portfolios.
By Giulia Bottaro
24 October 2022, 11:30 Updated: 24 October 2022, 12:16
© Daniel CastilloJosh, Sugi CEO

  • Company name

Sugi  

  • Location and date of foundation 

Founded in 2020, in London. 

  • Founders  

Josh Gregory, Founder and chief executive            

  • In what industry are you operating and what drove that choice?  

ESG ratings are a minefield for non-professional investors. The ratings themselves are subjective, greenwashing is rife and the metrics are mainly used to measure financial risk, rather than real-world impact. We created Sugi to provide an objective, reliable dataset that catered specifically to non-professional investors concerned about their impact on the planet.

  • What is your product and how does it work? 

Sugi works with financial institutions, platforms and advisers across the UK and Europe to deliver personalised climate metrics, via API and other methods, for the benefit of non-professional investors. We show investors the carbon impact and the global warming potential of their investments, alongside benchmarks and similar investments to compare with, and we’re constantly adding new metrics and features. It’s designed to give investors a full picture of their impact in a way that cuts through greenwash. 

  • What is the mission behind your business?     

Our passion is to bring transparency to green investing and make it easier for investors to make genuinely greener choices. 

  • What do you perceive as being your biggest challenges?

There’s a great deal of obfuscation in the finance industry around the true environmental impact of investment products. Obviously regulation has a part to play, but there remains a sense that investors are not being told the whole story. Time and time again, we see savvy investors using our platform thinking that they have made a green investment, only to find out that it is anything but. This leads to all sorts of things like confusion, mistrust in the market and even disengagement from green investing altogether. Key to this is using objective, reliable data (which we do), educating investors and the industry on impact, and presenting data in a way that works specifically for non-professionals. 

  • What do you think it will take to scale up your product and on what timeline?  

Our initial partnerships have been with wealth managers and financial advice firms in the UK and Europe. Next year [2023] we will be expanding into more segments and helping more financial institutions communicate impact to their customers.

  • What is your next big goal or milestone?  

We are about to expand our data coverage – watch this space!

  • Do you consider your business sustainable? 

Sugi is targeting the finance industry, specifically, presenting data around the impact of investments to drive greener investment choices. That said, it’s important that we practise what we preach so we are also conscious of our own impact; for example, we are a fully remote team.

  • Funding to date if public, with named backers where possible 

We are backed by a syndicate of angel investors, and we also held an overfunded crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. Overall we’ve raised around £700,000. 

  • Who do you consider your biggest rivals?  

ESG is dominated by big data. We are disrupting that market by providing a tailored solution that’s based around real, unaddressed needs. Our biggest ‘rival’ – the thing that keeps us up at night – is the indifference caused by overexposure to false information on environmental impact. The planet is in a climate crisis.

  • The one thing we haven’t asked you that you think we should: why retail investors specifically?

In 2020, the Financial Times estimated that 15% of the UK stock market was owned by individual shareholders, a number that is steadily increasing. Non-professional investors are an important piece of the green finance puzzle and are increasingly becoming more and more active. However, to date, they haven’t been presented with information about their impact in a way that caters to their specific needs. That’s why we created Sugi. 

