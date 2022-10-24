Start up profile: Sugi

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Today we focus on Sugi, which has developed software to help retail investors calculate the environmental impact of their portfolios.

Company name

Sugi

Location and date of foundation

Founded in 2020, in London.

Founders

Josh Gregory, Founder and chief executive

In what industry are you operating and what drove that choice?

ESG ratings are a minefield for non-professional investors. The ratings themselves are subjective, greenwashing is rife and the metrics are mainly used to measure financial risk, rather than real-world impact. We created Sugi to provide an objective, reliable dataset that catered specifically to non-professional investors concerned about their impact on the planet.

What is your product and how does it work?

Sugi works with financial institutions, platforms and advisers across the UK and Europe to deliver personalised climate metrics, via API and other methods, for the benefit of non-professional investors. We show investors the carbon impact and the global warming potential of their investments, alongside benchmarks and similar investments to compare with, and we’re constantly adding new metrics and features. It’s designed to give investors a full picture of their impact in a way that cuts through greenwash.

What is the mission behind your business?

Our passion is to bring transparency to green investing and make it easier for investors to make genuinely greener choices.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenges?

There’s a great deal of obfuscation in the finance industry around the true environmental impact of investment products. Obviously regulation has a part to play, but there remains a sense that investors are not being told the whole story. Time and time again, we see savvy investors using our platform thinking that they have made a green investment, only to find out that it is anything but. This leads to all sorts of things like confusion, mistrust in the market and even disengagement from green investing altogether. Key to this is using objective, reliable data (which we do), educating investors and the industry on impact, and presenting data in a way that works specifically for non-professionals.

What do you think it will take to scale up your product and on what timeline?

Our initial partnerships have been with wealth managers and financial advice firms in the UK and Europe. Next year [2023] we will be expanding into more segments and helping more financial institutions communicate impact to their customers.

What is your next big goal or milestone?

We are about to expand our data coverage – watch this space!

Do you consider your business sustainable?

Sugi is targeting the finance industry, specifically, presenting data around the impact of investments to drive greener investment choices. That said, it’s important that we practise what we preach so we are also conscious of our own impact; for example, we are a fully remote team.

Funding to date if public, with named backers where possible

We are backed by a syndicate of angel investors, and we also held an overfunded crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. Overall we’ve raised around £700,000.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

ESG is dominated by big data. We are disrupting that market by providing a tailored solution that’s based around real, unaddressed needs. Our biggest ‘rival’ – the thing that keeps us up at night – is the indifference caused by overexposure to false information on environmental impact. The planet is in a climate crisis.

The one thing we haven’t asked you that you think we should: why retail investors specifically?

In 2020, the Financial Times estimated that 15% of the UK stock market was owned by individual shareholders, a number that is steadily increasing. Non-professional investors are an important piece of the green finance puzzle and are increasingly becoming more and more active. However, to date, they haven’t been presented with information about their impact in a way that caters to their specific needs. That’s why we created Sugi.