Clarity AI to power SFDR tool for Refinitiv customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Investing

Clarity AI to power SFDR tool for Refinitiv customers

Clarity AI has partnered with Refinitiv, part of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG), to develop a tool that will help LSEG’s customers comply with the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
By Giulia Bottaro
3 January 2023, 07:25 Updated: 3 January 2023, 08:04
© Shutterstock / Victor MoussaLondon Stock Exchange

Clarity AI has partnered with Refinitiv, part of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG), to develop a tool that will help LSEG’s customers comply with the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

  • Clarity AI and Refinitiv are joining to develop the SFDR Reporting Professional tool.
  • The SFDR is a key component of the EU’s Sustainable Finance Action Plan, with new rules coming into effect in 2023.
  • There is still much confusion in the market about regulatory processes, presenting the opportunity for new technologies that will help investors gain more transparency.

New tool designed for investors’ compliance

SFDR Reporting Professional is intended to help LSEG’s customers comply with the SFDR. Clarity-AI’s analytics will combine LSEG’s reported financial and ESG data with Clarity AI’s modelled and controversies data to provide customers with more complete coverage.

It will feature combined capabilities leveraging market-leading data coverage of over 50,000 companies. It is complemented by LSEG’s comprehensive range of reported data on ESG, fundamentals, funds and sovereigns.

Data will be accessed via API and the fully integrated tool will include the ability to aggregate at the portfolio level or to view at the individual security level. There will be a total of over 20 indicators mapped, including 16 mandatory indicators. Additionally, templated PDF reports will be available and can be accessed to ensure ease of reporting to the regulators.

Rebeca Minguela, founder and chief executive of Clarity AI, commented: “LSEG serves thousands of asset managers who will have to report on SFDR, and accuracy will be key – especially in the environment of high regulatory scrutiny surrounding ESG and sustainability.”

What is SFDR?

The regulation is a key component of the EU’s Sustainable Finance Action Plan, which is intended to encourage capital to flow towards companies and activities that support the EU’s environmental and social objectives. It requires financial institutions to disclose the ‘Principal Adverse Impacts’ their investments have on social and environmental issues and also applies to those who market sustainable investment products to make additional product-level disclosures. 

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, funds worth a total of €5.2 trillion classified as Article 8 and funds worth €478 million classified as Article 9 will be subject to the SFDR reporting obligations. The level 2 rules, which strengthen the reporting requirements for sustainable and ESG-labelled financial products, went into effect on 1 January 2023. 

They came after level 1 of the SFDR went into effect in March 2021, with the scope of classifying financial products into separate categories, based on their investment into and their claims regarding sustainability. As a result, financial products such as investment funds and ETFs were classified as Article 6, Article 8 or Article 9

Transparency as an opportunity

The evolving regulatory landscape is creating new opportunities for tools that will help investors and other market participants to comply with the rules. 

“SFDR is placing additional reporting requirements on those marketing sustainable investment products and many are requiring comprehensive reporting tools to help them comply.  As a provider of some of the most comprehensive sustainability data and indexes available, we are committed to developing leading edge capabilities working with leading specialist sustainability players,” said Cornelia Andersson, group leader, sustainable finance and investment at LSEG. “Partnering with Clarity AI ensures our clients will have the best possible information and capabilities available to them for SFDR reporting, and we’re already exploring future opportunities for collaboration with Clarity AI.”

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts