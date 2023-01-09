Hong Kong raises $5.75bn in green bond issuance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Investing

Hong Kong raises $5.75bn in green bond issuance

Hong Kong’s most recent green bond is the largest single offering in Asia, reflecting its rising importance as a financial hub which may benefit China’s long-term plans to internationalise its currency.
By Jawahar Hingorani
9 January 2023, 11:19 Updated: 9 January 2023, 11:23
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

Hong Kong’s most recent green bond is the largest single offering in Asia, reflecting its rising importance as a financial hub which may benefit China’s long-term plans to internationalise its currency.

  • Hong Kong has issued $5.75 billion in green bonds, denominated in US dollars, euros and renminbi, representing the largest ESG bond issuance in Asia.
  • The city has raised nearly $10 billion in green bond issuance, which will help it transition to a low-carbon economy.
  • The growth in the local green bond market also reflects its importance as a regional financial hub, especially to investors in mainland China.

Size of bond issuance and oversubscription reflect strong demand 

The issuance of $5.75 billion worth of green bonds by the Government of Hong Kong, completed in January 2023, is the largest ESG bond issuance in Asia. The bonds were oversubscribed by over six times, with bids totalling more than $36 billion.

It is also the first government issuer in Asia to float bonds in three currencies. This was carried out across eight tranches of varying maturity, including four in US dollars totalling $3 billion, two in euros totalling €1.25 billion, and two in renminbi totalling RMB 10 billion.

While this bond offering is of significance due to its size, it is not the first multiple currency issuance by the HK government. 

Green bond market in Hong Kong keeps growing

The government of Hong Kong issued its first green bond in May 2019, after publishing its Green Bond Framework (GBF) in 2019, which was updated in February 2022. 

Since 2019, Hong Kong has issued close to $10 billion in green bonds, with its first multiple currency offering coming in November 2021. It also issued a HK$20 billion green bond aimed at retail investors in May 2022.

Hong Kong’s green bond framework details the potential use of proceeds, project evaluation and selection criteria, administration of the management of proceeds, and the reporting methodology it will use. This framework is aligned with the green bond principles set by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), a not-for-profit association headquartered in Switzerland.

Use of proceeds largely aimed at urban projects

Proceeds of the green bonds issued until the end of 2022 have largely been used for projects relating to waste management and resource recovery, green buildings, water and wastewater management, and energy efficiency and conservation.

The HK government has identified five other project areas eligible for green bond proceeds. These include renewable energy, pollution prevention and control, nature conservation and biodiversity, clean transportation, and climate change adaptation.

The GBF excludes certain types of projects, such as those related to fossil fuel-based power generation, hydropower plants of certain specifications, and concentrated solar power projects. It also specifies that biomass generation feedstock will be limited to municipal solid waste, to avoid depleting existing agricultural and forestry resources.

The GBF is a core component of the government’s Green Bond Programme (GGBP), setting out Hong Kong’s plans to combat climate change and transition to a low-carbon economy.

Hong Kong’s GGBP reflects Hong Kong’s importance as regional financial hub

Hong Kong’s ability to raise funds in multiple currencies and its attraction to investors from mainland China will likely strengthen its role as a global financial hub. In the latest green bond issuance, the renminbi tranches had to be doubled to cater to investor demand. 

According to the HK Monetary Authority (HKMA), which acts as the government’s representative in the GGBP, this reflects strong interest from investors in mainland China, who are able to trade through Hong Kong using the Southbound Bond Connect arrangement. 

HKMA also sees Hong Kong as a major hub for trading in renminbi, China’s main currency. This aligns with China’s plans to internationalise its currency, with offshore trading hubs in Hong Kong, London and Singapore.

According to Forbes, the renminbi’s share of global payments lags behind the dollar, euro, British pound and Japanese yen. While the renminbi has far to go to gain on these currencies, increasing bilateral agreements relating to China’s Belt and Road Initiative may help change this. 

In the meantime, Hong Kong’s continued rise as a regional financial hub will facilitate its increasing importance within Asia, and among its trading partners.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts