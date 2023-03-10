New tech with old materials: wood’s role in sustainable construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investing

New tech with old materials: wood’s role in sustainable construction

Guido Fucci has radically shifted his career from oil and gas to sustainability investing after the 2015 oil price crash. As part of his role at Ambienta, he scouts investment opportunities in the sustainable construction sector – and reckons wood could be the most compelling long-term investment opportunity.
By Guido Fucci, manager for sustainability & strategy at Ambienta
10 March 2023, 07:46 Updated: 10 March 2023, 09:16
  • Construction is responsible for 40% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and is the least productive, least digitalized industry.
  • Building with wood can both achieve a reduction in construction emissions and an increase in productivity.
  • Investment opportunities across the full value chain include examples such as integrated forestry managers, wood products and wood machinery.

Construction is responsible for 40% of global GHG emissions. It is also the industry with the lowest productivity gains over the past 30 years and the least digitalized one, followed by agriculture.

Even with 100% energy-efficient buildings, we still wouldn’t make it to net zero

The problem is serious. Even if we built and renovated all buildings with the highest energy efficiency standards, across the whole world, the raw materials needed to accomplish this mission alone would generate enough pollution to exceed the net zero ambitions by 2050.

For once, the answer comes from the use of ‘old-school’ materials, albeit with the use of new technologies. Building with wood can kill two birds with one stone. First and foremost: wood is a renewable raw material, which generates negative carbon emissions when ‘stocked’ inside a permanent building structure. Secondly, wood is best suited for offsite manufacturing, which is best to increase quality and productivity.

At Ambienta we tackle global environmental issues. We find technological solutions, and we invest to achieve both outsized economic returns and net positive environmental impacts. In our Ambienta Lens The Comeback of Wood Construction, we analyse, together with experts and through primary research, why wood might very well be the most compelling long-term investment opportunity in the construction industry.

Three catalysts driving growth in wood products for construction

Since the Paris Agreement, regulators have started to apply a more scientific approach to environmental issues. Given the importance of construction for the global GDP and the relevance of the sector for decarbonization goals, sustainable construction is gaining traction. The EU Carbon Tax is making polluting raw materials – such as cement and steel – pay for their emissions. Regulatory limits for building multistorey wood buildings have been lifted all across the world. Some countries are even starting to mandate that wood is used in buildings.

Technologically, since the 1990s wood has seen a resurgence in construction. Newly developed glue-laminated timber and cross-laminated timber can achieve structural performances superior to that of reinforced concrete. These materials are well suited to be prefabricated offsite, then are installed much like Lego bricks. Through modern prefabrication technologies, construction time can be halved, and it is possible to reduce defects by 60% on average and waste during construction by up to 90%.

Consumer perception is also changing. The negative perception of wood construction, historically due to fire hazards and durability, is increasingly mitigated. Statistics show fire hazards are more related to cooking methods or to the absence of firefighting equipment (e.g. sensors, sprinklers), than to the use of wood. If well protected against moisture, wood buildings can last 1,000 years.

How to invest in wood construction

Construction is the end market for approximately 50% of industrial roundwood production globally, so it is a powerful driver for the full wood value chain.

Upstream, integrated forest management has a natural competitive advantage on their side: they own forests. European companies such as Stora Enso and SCA are steadily increasing their forest value because the market is increasingly aware of the potential of wood. Over the past three years, these assets have seen a 50% increase in value.

In downstream wood construction, there are some interesting niches to explore. Cross-laminated timber still only accounts for 1% of wood used in construction, but its use is expected to grow at a compound rate of 20% over the current decade.

The woodworking machinery sector also presents some interesting investment opportunities. Demand for primary wood processing machines that can improve yields at sawmills is growing well above the market average. Modern technologies applied to wood products can simultaneously reduce waste during processing by 30% and certify the actual strength of wood at the source, helping to reduce material use and overall construction costs.

The opinions of guest authors do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

