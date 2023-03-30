ESG investing is just investing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ESG investing is just investing

Anti-ESG rhetoric continues to thrive, yet companies are embracing it as a means of minimising risk and liability and investors are requiring it as standard. Andrew Behar, chief executive of non-profit advocacy group As You Sow explains why ESG investing is simply investing.
By Andrew Behar
30 March 2023, 19:21 Updated: 30 March 2023, 19:45
  • ESG is a framework for assessing holistic risk: The best management teams continuously assess ESG risk to optimize their business plans.
  • ESG for Universal (index) Investors: When a small number of companies have the potential to cause widespread harm to the overall portfolio, fiduciaries must intervene.
  • Stakeholders demand ESG: promoting justice and equality is strategically beneficial for businesses.

The loud and well-funded anti-ESG crusade has unleashed a firehose of falsehoods intended to inject politics and “culture war” divisions into the business realm. They would have us believe ESG’s decades of success suddenly has no redeeming business value.

Meanwhile, mainstream business leaders and institutional investors publicly support ESG, despite the potential political blowback. They can’t do their jobs without the risk assessment framework because ESG business is just business and ESG investing is just investing.

ESG as a framework for assessing risk

ESG is a comprehensive framework that enables businesses to assess risks and opportunities across material aspects of their operations. Scores of respected studies from academics, nonprofits, and the private sector clearly show that considering ESG factors leads to better decision-making, improved performance, and long-term value creation for companies.

As Harvard Professor George Serafeim asked, “As a society, do we want the people that manage not only financial capital, but also human, natural, social, and intellectual capital, to be accountable for their impact on all of those elements?”

E = Environment: Climate change, for instance, poses significant risks to supply chains by affecting the availability of raw materials and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. By incorporating environmental factors into risk assessment, companies can identify vulnerabilities and adapt accordingly.

S = Social: Employees, aka “human capital,” have always been an essential component of every business. Research shows that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters a culture of innovation and higher employee satisfaction leading to higher productivity. Because of this, companies with a more diverse workforce outperform on key financial metrics including higher investment returns. A strong commitment to racial justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies can also help companies attract and retain top talent.

G = Governance: Effective governance is crucial for ensuring that companies remain accountable and responsive to their stakeholders. Independent boards provide essential oversight, preventing management from engaging in short-sighted or unethical behaviour like overpaying low-performing CEOs.

The importance of holistic risk assessment for Universal (index) Investors

ESG factors play a critical role in holistic risk assessment for universal investors and those who rely on indexes. As fiduciaries, these investors must consider the risk profile of their entire portfolio. If a small number of businesses create risks that have the potential to cause a majority of companies to lose value, it becomes the investor’s fiduciary responsibility to intervene.

Stakeholders demand ESG

Promoting values such as justice, equality, and democracy are strategically beneficial for businesses. Companies that champion these values can inspire loyalty among their employees and customers, as well as differentiate themselves from competitors.

Upholding principles of democracy, free markets, and freedom of thought ultimately supports an environment in which businesses can thrive and outperform their peers. According to McKinsey’s research: “Products making ESG-related claims averaged 28 percent cumulative growth over the past five-year period, versus 20 percent for products that made no such claims.”

ESG business is just business. ESG investing is just investing. Anti-ESG is, at its core, anti-business and undermines basic business sense, sows division, and neglects the importance of comprehensive risk assessment for universal investors.

By rejecting ESG, it not only hampers the long-term success of businesses but also negatively impacts society and the well-being of citizens. As such, it is essential for businesses, investors, and policymakers to recognise the value of ESG and resist these destructive efforts.

