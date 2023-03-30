Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Anti-ESG rhetoric continues to thrive, yet companies are embracing it as a means of minimising risk and liability and investors are requiring it as standard. Andrew Behar, chief executive of non-profit advocacy group As You Sow explains why ESG investing is simply investing.

ESG is a framework for assessing holistic risk: The best management teams continuously assess ESG risk to optimize their business plans.

ESG for Universal (index) Investors: When a small number of companies have the potential to cause widespread harm to the overall portfolio, fiduciaries must intervene.

Stakeholders demand ESG: promoting justice and equality is strategically beneficial for businesses.

The loud and well-funded anti-ESG crusade has unleashed a firehose of falsehoods intended to inject politics and “culture war” divisions into the business realm. They would have us believe ESG’s decades of success suddenly has no redeeming business value.

Meanwhile, mainstream business leaders and institutional investors publicly support ESG, despite the potential political blowback. They can’t do their jobs without the risk assessment framework because ESG business is just business and ESG investing is just investing.

ESG as a framework for assessing risk

ESG is a comprehensive framework that enables businesses to assess risks and opportunities across material aspects of their operations. Scores of respected studies from academics, nonprofits, and the private sector clearly show that considering ESG factors leads to better decision-making, improved performance, and long-term value creation for companies.

As Harvard Professor George Serafeim asked, “As a society, do we want the people that manage not only financial capital, but also human, natural, social, and intellectual capital, to be accountable for their impact on all of those elements?”

E = Environment: Climate change, for instance, poses significant risks to supply chains by affecting the availability of raw materials and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. By incorporating environmental factors into risk assessment, companies can identify vulnerabilities and adapt accordingly.

S = Social: Employees, aka “human capital,” have always been an essential component of every business. Research shows that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters a culture of innovation and higher employee satisfaction leading to higher productivity. Because of this, companies with a more diverse workforce outperform on key financial metrics including higher investment returns. A strong commitment to racial justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies can also help companies attract and retain top talent.

G = Governance: Effective governance is crucial for ensuring that companies remain accountable and responsive to their stakeholders. Independent boards provide essential oversight, preventing management from engaging in short-sighted or unethical behaviour like overpaying low-performing CEOs.

The importance of holistic risk assessment for Universal (index) Investors

ESG factors play a critical role in holistic risk assessment for universal investors and those who rely on indexes. As fiduciaries, these investors must consider the risk profile of their entire portfolio. If a small number of businesses create risks that have the potential to cause a majority of companies to lose value, it becomes the investor’s fiduciary responsibility to intervene.

Stakeholders demand ESG

Promoting values such as justice, equality, and democracy are strategically beneficial for businesses. Companies that champion these values can inspire loyalty among their employees and customers, as well as differentiate themselves from competitors.

Upholding principles of democracy, free markets, and freedom of thought ultimately supports an environment in which businesses can thrive and outperform their peers. According to McKinsey’s research: “Products making ESG-related claims averaged 28 percent cumulative growth over the past five-year period, versus 20 percent for products that made no such claims.”

ESG business is just business. ESG investing is just investing. Anti-ESG is, at its core, anti-business and undermines basic business sense, sows division, and neglects the importance of comprehensive risk assessment for universal investors.

By rejecting ESG, it not only hampers the long-term success of businesses but also negatively impacts society and the well-being of citizens. As such, it is essential for businesses, investors, and policymakers to recognise the value of ESG and resist these destructive efforts.