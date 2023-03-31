Sustainability roundup – week in review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing

Sustainability roundup – week in review

Voluntary carbon markets were at the centre of discussions last week, with the release of the IC-VCM's new core carbon principles. This kept our story on Verra and the credibility crisis in the carbon markets top of mind. Yet the most read story last week was Sublime System's January fundraise.
By Felicia Jackson
31 March 2023, 15:50
Focus on the funding of the cement startup, as well as its profile, was high. This raises the distinction that many companies are having to make – do you address emissions with offsets or do you attempt a transformation of the value chain? Easy to say that both are options, but its a challenging path to navigate and we all have a lot to learn on the journey.

There is a roadmap for how investors can change the trajectory of the food system, and save billions in costs and liabilities. Its not just investors that can have an impact from the financial services sector however. There is growing interest in the insurance industry, both as a means of impacting the energy transition – after all, if new oil and gas can’t get insured, it won’t get built. And the potential for new insurance products for new technologies and new problems is driving a fresh look for the sector.

Recognition of the importance of managing climate risk in the supply chain was strong, as Anaplan’s  Tony Player talked us through the some of the issues, while Kyra Whitten, vice president sustainability at Flex explored just exactly what you need to do when you start measuring your ESG performance.

Most read this week

10.Verra’s credibility crisis highlights the fragility of the carbon markets

Interest continues in our piece on Verra’s credibility crisis amid increasing focus on the need to build overall trust in the voluntary carbon markets, if they are to reach the scale necessary to drive investment in climate solutions. The markets are fragile because they are complex and so few really understand the intricacies of the methodologies and processes surrounding carbon credit certification – or what and how to purchase.

9. Disruptive Technology: Sublime Systems

the sublime systems team

The continued challenge of decarbonising cement drove readers to our profile of Sublime Systems once again this week. Low carbon cement is going to be a game changer for the built environment but it is a hard and expensive feat, while the construction industry is slow to change.

Sublime Systems has developed a lower carbon method that uses an electrochemical process to make cement that looks, feels and acts like Portland cement, without the limestone or the fuel emissions.

8.Six ways finance can slash 60% of food system emissions by 2030

The current food system is in need of urgent transformation if we are to meet climate goals and meet the needs of the global population. Planet Tracker has released a roadmap with practical, tangible actions for financial institutions (FIs) to cut the food system’s global emissions and deliver over $1.5 trillion in economic benefits.

7.Why the insurance industry holds the key to the energy transition

Insurers can singlehandedly stop the expansion and operation of most fossil fuel projects by simply refusing to insure them – and a campaigning group is asking to step up efforts to phase them out. In the last few years, many insurance companies have adopted exclusion policies which have helped accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels, but now they are being asked to act in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

6. Best practices for ESG data collection

With ESG funds drawing a record $120 billion in 2021, more than double 2020’s $51 billion, a lot is riding on the sustainability data we gather. Kyra Whitten, vice president sustainability at Flex and president of Flex Foundation, explains how to measure your company’s ESG metrics.

5 EU helps consumers make sustainable choices w.ith new rules

EU flag flying against a sunny sky.In the latest move to address the issues caused by greenwashing, the Commission has proposed common criteria against greenwashing and misleading environmental claims, as well as promoting the repair of goods. This is intended to protect consumer rights.

4. Startup profile: New School Foods

Canadian startup New School Foods has developed a proprietary platform to create whole-cut, plant-based salmon that starts raw and cooks like wild fish. The startup has developed a proprietary muscle fibre and scaffolding platform to create whole-cut meat alternatives using cold-based production processes.

 

3. What new SFDR rules will be implemented in January 2023?

EU headquarters

January has gone but the financial system is still getting to grips with the new requirements for sustainable investment products, such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) level 2 rules. What the EU does in terms of regulation around the Sustainable Finance Directive is going to have a long term impact on credit and debt – so while it is an investor-level discussion, it will affect everyone in the longer term.

2. How UK supply chains can prepare for extreme weather

Supply chains are already under significant pressure, but there’s more to come. Tony Player, domain principal, supply chain at Anaplan, explores how companies need to prepare for climate change.

1.Sublime Systems secures $40m to pursue low-carbon cement

Sublime Systems has raised $40 million for its low-carbon cement solution, supporting the case for investing in disruptive technologies and collaboration among cement producers as a way to accelerate the industry’s decarbonisation efforts.

