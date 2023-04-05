Pitchbook warns of a drop in climate tech funding

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Venture capital funding for climate tech startups has slowed to its lowest pace in nearly three years, with its third quarter of falling investment. This is a concern for an industry that, until recently, had managed to weather the economic storm.

Pitchbook warns climate tech startup funding has seen a 50% drop since its peak in 2021.

Climate tech is a more complex startup environment than many other sectors, often requiring industrial scale to bring down costs.

Long term concern about the dominance of the green transition is driving policy framework change, providing certainty for the sector.

In the first quarter of 2023, climate tech startups raised $5.7 billion across 279 venture capital (VC) deals, according to PitchBook data. That’s a 36% decline in deal value and a 31% decline in deal count from the previous quarter. From its peak in the third quarter of 2021, quarterly deal value has fallen more than 50%.

Climate tech was one of the most resilient segments of the private market in 2022. Carbon and emissions tech startups raised $13.8 billion in VC deals compared to $14.1 billion the previous year, a dip of just 2%, according to PitchBook, a remarkable figure considering the market is increasingly risk-averse.

According to Pitchbook’s Rosie Bradbury, the data sends a concerning signal to an industry that is critical to developing technologies for the energy transition. It comes week after the IPCC Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report warned that the window for effective action on climate change is rapidly closing.

The financial sector still continues to invest in companies and industries with major negative impacts that are not yet being addressed. The IPCC warns of the need for rapid emissions reductions at source, and a halt to new exploitation of oil, gas and coal. This is critical because emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructure alone would exceed the safe carbon budget and 1.5°C threshold.

As such, there is an increasing need for investment in technologies that will disrupt the status quo. There is an open question, however, as to the extent to which venture capital is the right financial intervention for such industries.

Large scale investment for industrial transition

The need for large investments to keep achieving growth can be hard to achieve in the marketplace. The challenge for startups attempting to disrupt established industries is a path to profitability that can persuade investors – no matter the overall trajectory of transition.

Alternative meat provider New Age Eats, for example, recently announced its shutdown, as it was unable to raise finance to complete its almost finished factory in California – a pilot facility which was expected to go live in late 2022. The difficulty for many climate tech players in the scaling up necessary to provide a commercial scalable product. Such growing pains were obvious in the early days of the wind and solar market, but supportive policy environments led to an industrial scale-up that saw their costs fall up to 90% in a decade.

Such overall market shifts, however, do not mean every startup is going to make it. Wider economic uncertainty, such as the current global crisis, is always going to benefit well-established payers rather than startups, but it is clear that there is a wider shift going on at a political and economic level. This means that those startups that can survive may be well-positioned for success.

At the very least, it makes fertile ground for corporate innovators and investors. Corporates tend to have access to the very things that startups lack, from available capital, access to global markets and supply chains, existing manufacturing facilities and management experience.

According to an analysis from Surana et al in 2021, corporate investments in climate technology totalled over $11 billion, flowing to more than 460 startups, representing a quarter of all public and private investment dollars. While this number has continued to increase since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, there is still a need for encouragement for investment in climate tech. That is now beginning to happen.

Climate tech has reasons for optimism

While there are concerns to be addressed, overall the enabling environment for climate tech, and the green transition, is improving rapidly. States are beginning to align their industrial and economic policy in line with the Paris Agreement and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and, in doing so, they provide a framework where innovation can thrive.

In the US, the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to funnel over $370 billion in federal funding to clean tech, especially clean energy, over the next five to ten years. The European response was the Net Zero Industry Act, which is expected to result in a framework ensuring 40% of the bloc’s clean tech demand is met by domestic manufacturing by the end of the decade. Canada is increasing its investments in cleantech, with its latest Federal Budget including $18.5 billion for clean energy, and the UK is determined to develop a net zero finance hub – there are more, encouraging signals that the sector will be supported as it grows.