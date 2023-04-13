Regulation drives ESG sentiment: HSBC investor survey

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

HSBC’s (LSE:HSBA) fourth ESG Sentiment Survey has found that regulation is providing a strong push for the use of an ESG strategy, with regulators seen as the stakeholders with the most responsibility for driving sustainability. That suggests that it is only a matter of time before ESG becomes the de facto investment approach.

There is growing interest in the development of markets for both biodiversity and carbon credits.

Respondents represent $11.5 trillion in assets under management, which is a significant proportion of the capital markets, with 60% expecting ESG to be mainstream within a decade.

The survey, conducted from 2 to 24 February 2023, had a sample size of 422 professionals working in financial services across the globe, in roles related to ESG decision-making. Respondents represented 390 institutions with around $11.5 trillion in assets under management.

Regulators fuel interest in ESG

Respondents to the survey said that regulators are showing more interest in sustainability, which is driving action within the markets. Moreover, 22% of respondents said that sustainability was a topic of concern among regulators while 33% said that sustainability initiatives were being driven by regulators.

According to Wai-Shin Chan, head of the climate change centre and ESG research at HSBC, it was surprising that only a tenth of respondents benchmarked their funds against an ESG index. There were three times as many that used a traditional index as a benchmark for their ESG strategies. Even more surprising was that many ESG strategies were not benchmarked at all, but rather were absolute return funds.

Of those that responded to the survey, two-fifths reported net inflows into their ESG strategies over 2022, much more so than those that reported net outflows. There was a balance between general inflows and ESG inflows which HSBC sees as showing that ESG is a significant part of fund inflows, rather than a driver of fund inflows.

Bonds and voluntary carbon markets do not attract investors

A dive into sustainability-linked bonds reveals it is now the least popular approach to embedding ESG in fixed-income portfolios – with over two-fifths not interested in buying them and a fragmented minority who prefer them or buy them normally or opportunistically.

While there was interest in the voluntary carbon markets, as well as in the potential for biodiversity credits, interest has not necessarily translated into investment. Only 3% of respondents were invested in carbon credits, and 11% were invested but worried about their integrity. Meanwhile, 52% of those surveyed were not interested in the credits at all.

ESG to become mainstream

When questioned about when sustainability would become mainstream, over a third of participants believe this would happen in the next five to 10 years, with a further quarter going for an even shorter less than five years. Over a tenth saw it being mainstream in over ten years and a fifth expect it will never happen. The debate over whether or not ESG will remain politically acceptable, especially given the current culture wars in the US, is open to question.

Despite the lack of clarity on the future of sustainable investing, many investors have already taken positions which show that ESG and sustainability are affecting both their positioning and their strategies. Almost half of the respondents have signed onto or intend to sign onto the Principles for Responsible Investment, and nearly half said their ESG frameworks are a work in progress; about three-fifths have put those frameworks in writing.

Climate change remained the main aspect of sustainability approaches, which is hardly surprising given regulator and central bank concern about the potential impact of climate risk on economic stability. Most national plans prioritise climate change,but there is a growing focus on water and pollution and, with the signing of the Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022, nature and biodiversity are expected to rise up the agenda.