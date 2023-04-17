Africa becomes a new target for climate venture investors

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Africa is becoming a significant target for venture investors in climate solutions: climate tech is now the second largest funding stream in sub-Saharan Africa, while a new venture capital firm, Equator, has launched a fund to invest in early-stage climate tech startups.

African startups raised an estimated $6.5 billion in funding in 2022, in a combination of venture debt and equity.

Equator’s new fund, focused on climate tech opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, has closed at $40 million.

Interest in climate tech is being driven by the disproportionate effect of climate change on the continent.

Africa accounts for less than 3% of the world’s energy-related CO2 emissions to date, but Africans will be among the most affected by the negative impacts of climate change – despite this it continues to receive a relatively low proportion of climate finance. This is one of the factors driving a significant acceleration in venture finance in the region, specifically in climate tech.

The African tech scene has outperformed global venture tech

According to data from the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and Partech venture capital fund, Africa has more than 500 climate startups, 147 of which have attracted venture capital since 2015. Over the past year, the category has attracted the second-highest volume of venture capital on the continent, behind financial technology.

At the same time, funding grew 8% to $6.5 billion in the year despite a global fall in venture funding of 35%. The early-stage activity was maintained with 600+ deals in Seed+ and Series A, and a new milestone was set with 1,149 unique investors investing in Africa, cementing a growing global interest in African startups.

This is reflected in the compound annual growth rate in African venture, of 42% since 2018, although debt funding saw larger growth than equity funding in 2022, which recorded a 6% dip. This points to a strong, early-stage deal flow that builds on fundamentals that include the talent pool, entrepreneurial environment, ubiquitous access and the digitisation of key sectors.

This is being reflected in the growth of interest by international investors in the region, and in climate tech in particular.

Equator has raised $40m for its first sub-Saharan Africa venture fund

Indeed, climate-tech venture capital firm Equator, which is focused on opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, unveiled the initial close of its first fund with approximately $40 million in commitments to support Seed and Series A-stage, tech-enabled ventures in the sectors of energy, agriculture and mobility through an overlooked phase in their funding journey. Notable investors in the fund include British International Investment, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, UK charity Shell Foundation and impact investor DOEN Participaties.

Equator was founded with the intention of accelerating an equitable climate transition in sub-Saharan Africa by providing capital and active hands-on support to climate-tech ventures at a critical juncture in their start-up journey.

While both companies operate independently, Equator and Factor[e] collaborate on sourcing and diligencing deals and also share a post-investment support platform to provide value to portfolio companies as they scale. “The reality is that capital alone is only part of the problem. Ventures also need highly active and engaged investors to help them reach the growth stage of their trajectory,” added DeFoort.

Driving inclusive economic growth

The plan is to invest in early-stage startups working to reduce carbon emissions and build climate resilience to drive inclusive economic growth across the region. Equator already has teams in Nairobi, Lagos, London and Colorado, and seeks to invest in high-growth, ready-to-scale ventures that are driven by technology and business model innovation in their quest to address material economic and sustainability challenges in the region.

“Our partners are some of the most experienced and well-connected investors in Sub-Saharan Africa and within our target sectors,” said Nijhad Jamal, managing partner of Equator, previously of Moja Capital, BlackRock and Acumen Fund. “They are highly committed to providing expertise, networks and capital directly to our portfolio companies, which is a game-changer for early-stage start-ups.”

Despite being one of the newer funds on the scene, Equator’s team has decades of experience both investing in and operating successful ventures in Sub-Saharan Africa and across a variety of sustainability-focused sectors. Equator has already backed some of the region’s most prominent early-stage ventures, including Apollo Agriculture, Odyssey Energy Solutions, Roam and SunCulture.

“We are seeing a significant gap in start-up support between the initial burst of pre-seed funding and the recent influx of capital from larger, later-stage investors,” said Dr Morgan DeFoort, partner at Equator and founder of Factor[e] Ventures, an organisation of venture builders and pre-seed investors. “This led us to identify a specific opportunity for Equator to provide both funding, as well as hands-on assistance, to Seed and Series A-stage climate-tech companies focused on Sub-Saharan Africa.”