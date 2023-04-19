Barclays extends impact investment programme to 200 startups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing

Barclays extends impact investment programme to 200 startups

Barclays and Unreasonable Group have extended an impact investment programme to support an additional 200 ventures.
By Giulia Bottaro
19 April 2023, 07:34 Updated: 19 April 2023, 11:49
  • Barclays has extended the Unreasonable Impact programme by five years.
  • Participating startups can access support from experts across various industries, including the bank.
  • Companies that have participated in the scheme have gone on to raise over $10 billion in financing and currently employ more than 19,500 people.

Barclays and Unreasonable Group have extended by five years the Unreasonable Impact programme to support an additional 200 sustainable and environmental impact ventures.

What is Unreasonable Impact?

Unreasonable Impact is an international network of accelerators focused on scaling socially impactful solutions that will help build a more inclusive economy and create a cleaner future. It is dedicated to supporting growth-stage ventures with guidance and support from over 1,700 investors and 1,000 mentors, including experts from across Barclays.

The programme is designed to help participating entrepreneurs at a pivotal stage of their growth journey to solve challenges and rapidly scale. It currently operates virtually across the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas. 

I’m incredibly excited that we’ll be expanding our remit of support to include social businesses focused on challenges such as healthcare, infrastructure, and housing. The extension of the programme will help us continue to provide vital support to a new generation of entrepreneurs working to create solutions” said Unreasonable Group’s chief executive Daniel Epstein. We hope we’re setting the stage for how multinationals and emerging technologies should collaborate to maximise both impact and profit through solving critical issues together.”

What projects has it supported so far?

More than 250 companies have been supported by the programme so far, with their businesses offering solutions ranging from turning carbon waste into fuel to lab-grown meat and vertical farming. These companies have collectively raised over $10 billion in financing since their inception and employ more than 19,500 people, with over 60% of alumni reporting job growth after one year.

Alongside offering both advisory and banking services to ventures on the programme, Unreasonable Impact alumni can also access Barclays’ network, including investment opportunities and commercial activities across the bank.

For example, Barclays is an investor through its Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio, which has a mandate to invest £500 million into climate-tech startups by 2027. To date, the bank has invested in eight Unreasonable Impact ventures through this portfolio, including 80 Acres Farms, a company that converts urban spaces into ultra-efficient vertical farms which use 95% less water than traditional farming practices. 

80 Acres Farms went on to secure Series A and Series B investments from Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, with Barclays’ banking team acting as the sole placement agent for the latter, a $200 million capital raise.

Other notable Unreasonable Impact alumni include Project Etopia, which combines energy, construction and intelligent technologies to create the eco-cities of the future, and Lithium Urban Technologies, India’s largest zero-emission corporate transport service.

Why is it being extended?

Barclays said that the programme and the Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio complement its wider support for climate-focused startups. This includes early-stage support from the bank’s business banking team and Eagle Labs community, to investment banking teams supporting with funding rounds through to IPO and beyond.

Unreasonable Impact reports to have positively impacted 300 million lives, removed 80 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions as a result of ventures’ products and services, and avoided or diverted 500 million kilogrammes of waste from landfill. Considering that Barclays has pledged to achieve net zero across its financed emissions by 2050, investing in climate tech ventures can play a part in achieving its goal – although, considering it holds £1.5 trillion of assets, projects such as Unreasonable Impact account for a tiny fraction of the bank’s operations

Deborah Goldfarb, Barclays’ global head of citizenship, commented: “Unreasonable Impact is an extraordinary programme that brings together our commercial and citizenship agendas to drive scalable, meaningful change and seek to solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges. As we continue to support these ground-breaking companies and connect them to opportunities across our business, I’m excited to see these ventures grow.”

