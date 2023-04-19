Barclays extends impact investment programme to 200 startups

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Barclays and Unreasonable Group have extended by five years the Unreasonable Impact programme to support an additional 200 sustainable and environmental impact ventures.

What is Unreasonable Impact?

Unreasonable Impact is an international network of accelerators focused on scaling socially impactful solutions that will help build a more inclusive economy and create a cleaner future. It is dedicated to supporting growth-stage ventures with guidance and support from over 1,700 investors and 1,000 mentors, including experts from across Barclays.

The programme is designed to help participating entrepreneurs at a pivotal stage of their growth journey to solve challenges and rapidly scale. It currently operates virtually across the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

“I’m incredibly excited that we’ll be expanding our remit of support to include social businesses focused on challenges such as healthcare, infrastructure, and housing. The extension of the programme will help us continue to provide vital support to a new generation of entrepreneurs working to create solutions” said Unreasonable Group’s chief executive Daniel Epstein. We hope we’re setting the stage for how multinationals and emerging technologies should collaborate to maximise both impact and profit through solving critical issues together.”

What projects has it supported so far?

More than 250 companies have been supported by the programme so far, with their businesses offering solutions ranging from turning carbon waste into fuel to lab-grown meat and vertical farming. These companies have collectively raised over $10 billion in financing since their inception and employ more than 19,500 people, with over 60% of alumni reporting job growth after one year.

Alongside offering both advisory and banking services to ventures on the programme, Unreasonable Impact alumni can also access Barclays’ network, including investment opportunities and commercial activities across the bank.

For example, Barclays is an investor through its Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio, which has a mandate to invest £500 million into climate-tech startups by 2027. To date, the bank has invested in eight Unreasonable Impact ventures through this portfolio, including 80 Acres Farms, a company that converts urban spaces into ultra-efficient vertical farms which use 95% less water than traditional farming practices.

80 Acres Farms went on to secure Series A and Series B investments from Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, with Barclays’ banking team acting as the sole placement agent for the latter, a $200 million capital raise.

Other notable Unreasonable Impact alumni include Project Etopia, which combines energy, construction and intelligent technologies to create the eco-cities of the future, and Lithium Urban Technologies, India’s largest zero-emission corporate transport service.

Why is it being extended?

Barclays said that the programme and the Sustainable Impact Capital portfolio complement its wider support for climate-focused startups. This includes early-stage support from the bank’s business banking team and Eagle Labs community, to investment banking teams supporting with funding rounds through to IPO and beyond.

Unreasonable Impact reports to have positively impacted 300 million lives, removed 80 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions as a result of ventures’ products and services, and avoided or diverted 500 million kilogrammes of waste from landfill. Considering that Barclays has pledged to achieve net zero across its financed emissions by 2050, investing in climate tech ventures can play a part in achieving its goal – although, considering it holds £1.5 trillion of assets, projects such as Unreasonable Impact account for a tiny fraction of the bank’s operations.

Deborah Goldfarb, Barclays’ global head of citizenship, commented: “Unreasonable Impact is an extraordinary programme that brings together our commercial and citizenship agendas to drive scalable, meaningful change and seek to solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges. As we continue to support these ground-breaking companies and connect them to opportunities across our business, I’m excited to see these ventures grow.”