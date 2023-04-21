Breathable Cities: new UK accelerator seeks air quality startups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breathable Cities: new UK accelerator seeks air quality startups

A new accelerator, Breathable Cities, has launched in London to seek out UK startups improving air quality in cities and urban neighbourhoods.
By Giulia Bottaro
21 April 2023, 07:45 Updated: 21 April 2023, 09:04
© Shutterstock / Melinda NagyPost Thumbnail

  • Breathable Cities has opened applications for early-stage businesses with clean air solutions.
  • Up to 36,000 deaths per year in the UK are attributed to pollution, disproportionately affecting people in deprived urban areas.
  • Addressing this issue will not only improve the health conditions of the affected communities, but also create business opportunities.

Breathable Cities is a partnership between Impact on Urban Health, part of the charity Guy’s & St Thomas’ Foundation, and Growth Studio, a specialist in building global accelerators for startups.

What is the accelerator planning to do?

The programme is designed to help early-stage businesses implement their clean air solutions, such as stopping pollution at the root source, contain particular matter in place, and capture and remove pollutants from the air. It is a free 14-week intense programme aimed at eight to 10 selected startups. 

Its benefits include a non-equity grant of £10,000 and a range of expert support modules, such as fine-tuning business concepts, founder and investor readiness, growth marketing, bespoke workshops, pitching clinics and one-to-one coaching – which can ultimately attract further investment.

The programme will commence in June 2023 and run until September 2023. In order to apply, companies need to be early-stage, UK-registered startups, have an initial market or traction, and be raising between £250,000 and £1 million.

Kate Langford, director of the Health Effect of Air Pollution programme at Impact on Urban Health, said: “We want to help businesses stay efficient while reducing air pollution in our cities. And what better place to look for innovative and creative solutions for air pollution than start-up businesses?”

Why is clean air important?

Up to 36,000 deaths per year in the UK are attributed to pollution, disproportionately affecting people who live in deprived urban environments and more noticeable in communities that are clinically vulnerable or from minority backgrounds

This issue is not confined to the UK: according to the World Health Organization, air pollution is the single biggest environmental threat to human health, causing 6.7 million premature deaths each year.

Long-term exposure to polluted air can lead to reduced life expectancy from cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and lung cancer. Staying home is not a solution, as pollution spreads both across indoor and outdoor environments.

Low air quality is particularly damaging for children, as they are more sensitive than adults. For example, exacerbation of asthma by air pollution has been linked to around 700 asthma admissions in 2017-2019 in children in London, which was 7% of all asthma admissions in children in the city. Ella Kissi-Debrah, a London resident who died aged nine in 2013 after an acute asthma attack, was the first person in the world to have air pollution cited as a cause of death.

Getting cities on board

Air pollution and clean air inequity in cities are mostly caused by freight, transport, construction and poor indoor air. For example, road transport generates the most pollutants in London, at 44%; it is followed by industrial processes (11%), construction and aviation (9% each), heat and power generation (7%), biomass and resuspension (3% each), river (2%) and rail (1%) transport.

Although cities are largely where the air quality problem has emerged, they are the ideal place where to find a solution. As well as bringing people together and facilitating contacts, local authorities can experiment with innovative technologies and leverage the close connection with their communities to understand what they need.

In all of this, it is important that the local authorities are transparent and keep communicating the benefits of air quality improvement projects to the communities, which can limit pushback and boost engagement. Beyond the obvious health and environmental benefits, these initiatives can generate new business opportunities.

Kevin O’Malley, clean air innovation lead at Innovate UK, commented: “Air pollution is the biggest environmental health threat to the UK. Fortunately this country has a strong, emerging Clean Air Tech sector, and with the right support and investment this industry can not only deliver air quality improvements at home and abroad but will also create significant economic growth and high quality sustainable jobs for the UK.”

