Do indigenous peoples need training on carbon markets?

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Bezos Earth Fund plans to invest $9.7 million towards the provision of ‘carbon market training’ for the indigenous peoples and local communities of the Brazilian Amazon. But is this the best approach to ensuring inclusion?

The funds will be used to engage indigenous communities in the development of voluntary carbon markets (VCMs).

Indigenous peoples and local communities are often the most effective stewards of natural ecosystems, but their expertise is often ignored.

Although details of the funded programmes are yet to be explained, it seems unlikely that the investment could address the systemic issues at play.

The Bezos Earth Fund will donate $9.7 million in grant funding to a selection of indigenous associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are helping their communities to participate in the VCM. The investment will be used to provide legal and logistical support, as well as technical training on how indigenous peoples can take advantage of the market’s opportunities.

Investment to support indigenous engagement with carbon markets

Jeff Bezos’ fund has committed a total of $10 billion to support scientists, activists, NGOs and other stakeholders that are driving climate action. Its cumulative investments will be allocated by 2030, serving a three-fold agenda of conserving and restoring nature while transforming the global food system.

Given that the Amazon is the world’s largest rainforest, and is therefore critical to the preservation of nature and the stability of the global climate, the fund’s agenda may well depend on its protection. Currently, however, around 30% of its land is under the stewardship of indigenous peoples and local communities.

The Fund’s latest investment is based on the view that local and indigenous stewards are not receiving the funding they need to incentivise the forest’s preservation. With technical, logistical and legal training, it intends to support them in engaging with market-based initiatives that can finance more effective solutions.

As such, the Fund’s investment will be used to deliver a comprehensive training programme led by indigenous community groups, local NGOs and the US Environmental Defense Fund. The programme will focus on areas that have recently attracted a number of carbon project developers, prioritising the states of Mato Grosso and Maranhão.

Is this the support that indigenous people need?

The global goal of achieving net zero is driving the continued growth of the VCM. Turnover is expected to reach a whopping $1 trillion by 2037, up from around $2 billion in 2021.

As demand for carbon credits continues to rise, more projects will be needed to accommodate its needs. Currently, however, much of the land that could be used to develop these projects is inhabited by indigenous peoples and local communities. Overall, estimates suggest that more than 20% of the carbon stocks most critical to the meeting of global goals are stored on indigenous lands.

This carbon could be easily secured through the supportive allocation of financial support and the legal protection of relevant property rights. Indeed, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that, when indigenous communities are free to manage their land as they wish, they make highly effective stewards.

For example, a study published by the World Resources Institute in 2018 revealed that the average rates of deforestation for indigenous forests in Bolivia, Brazil and Colombia were two to three times lower than for equivalent areas that were not being managed by indigenous peoples. This research echoes the conclusion of several others, supporting the conclusion that indigenous territories may be even better protected than national parks or official nature reserves.

With this evidence in hand, proponents of voluntary carbon trading have argued that the funding provided by market-based solutions could be used to support these indigenous stewards. Too often, however, this idealistic vision is not played out in reality.

In much of the world, the land that is managed by indigenous peoples is not officially recognised. Of the 31 countries that hold almost 70% of the world’s tropical forests, only a quarter make a point of explicitly recognising the community’s rights to the governance and benefits of carbon stored. Even fewer have enforced the various rules and safeguards that the UN and World Bank describe as a necessity of carbon trading.

This lack of legal recognition and appropriate protection has enabled a concerning trend of corrupt and exploitative practices. Several carbon projects, often associated with high-profile companies and sizeable investors, have been accused of infringing on the rights of the local community and displacing indigenous peoples from their generational homes.

Although there have been several attempts to establish basic safeguards, such accusations continue to emerge. This leaves the carbon market at a fundamental crossroads. The knowledge and skills of indigenous people are broadly acknowledged, yet their rights and participation are often ignored or brutally violated.

Legal aid could be immensely valuable in enabling indigenous communities to secure their contested land rights. Similarly, financial support in the form of loss and damage compensation could allow them to reverse and repair the damage done by external parties while preventing its recurrence in the future.

As things stand, the Bezos Earth Fund has not been clear on the details of the programmes it intends to provide, but it seems to be advocating its own approach rather than addressing the systemic issues at hand. Given what we know about the existing expertise of indigenous communities, it will be interesting to see how ‘educational training’ could do anything to alleviate the struggles at play.

More importantly, is it the support that they want?

While it may come naturally to question the potential efficacy of the Bezos Fund’s investment, there is a less obvious question that must also be asked. Given the ongoing controversy surrounding the VCMs and their treatment of indigenous stakeholders, it is worth exploring whether such investment is even desired.

Based on indigenous peoples’ previous responses to the evolution of these markets, it may be the case that the Bezos Fund’s investment could directly contradict the wishes of the communities it is purported to serve. Over the years, several indigenous organisations have publicly criticised the marketised approach.

The Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN), for example, has described carbon markets as “false solutions, primarily designed to profiteer from the global ecological crisis”. It said: “All claim to address the climate crisis while avoiding the very underlying drivers that got us into this mess in the first place: economies of greed and hoarding; endless growth; corporate enclosure of land; erosion of biodiversity and the exploitation of life.”

According to the Network, Indigenous communities rarely receive the promised economic incentives of carbon projects. “Such projects tend to be accompanied by the claim that deforestation happens because too little economic value is placed on intact forests, and that providing money for conservation to forested countries in the South will help to protect them while supporting economic development,” it reported.

“This assertion has been challenged by many Indigenous Peoples and forest communities, who warn that putting a price on forests has in fact encouraged further land grabs by carbon traders, large companies and governments,” it continued. “Communities often find themselves subject to new restrictions on their livelihood activities, new accounting burdens, land grabs and criminalization, while the promised money is often not forthcoming.”

Similarly, the International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs has warned: “History of colonialism is repeating itself – this time through false climate solutions such as carbon markets and net zero targets which will fail to lead to the needed societal transition.”

Of course, neither of these organisations can claim to speak for all indigenous peoples and local communities. Nonetheless, their comments tell a story of widespread mistrust that will be difficult to overcome.

In recent years, the carbon markets have evolved to include a renewed focus on indigenous inclusion. The assumption seems to be that, with better education and more established consent and grievance mechanisms, indigenous communities will be naturally inclined to get involved.

What this approach fails to acknowledge, however, is that these communities are unlikely to be persuaded by the capitalist values that are driving the market’s development. By throwing money into indigenous communities, the Bezos Fund and its peers are making the presumption that money is always valued above all else, but this is rarely the case among indigenous peoples.

We know that indigenous communities are perfectly capable of providing natural stewardship. What we need is their trust that they will be effectively supported in continuing that stewardship to the best of their abilities.

This trust is unlikely to be gained by translating indigenous values into capitalist commodities. Such efforts may be broadly rejected, as they fail to appeal to the communities they supposedly represent.

“We have also seen a flood of philanthro-capitalist funds, with the likes of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk committing billions to tackle climate change,” wrote the IEN in 2021. “A lion’s share of these climate investments are going to a cadre of elite international NGOs (who already have billions of dollars in their coffers) to promote corporate climate schemes, often at the expense of Indigenous and frontline communities.”

This suggests that, while it may seem unimaginable to organisations such as the Bezos Fund, monetary donations may not always be welcomed as the ultimate solution. If we truly wish to involve indigenous communities in the development of the carbon markets, then perhaps a wiser approach would appeal to their deeper values.

By listening to indigenous principles and injecting the market with their genuine care for the natural environment, we may finally be able to move forwards on a level playing field.

The Bezos Earth Fund has been contacted for comment.