Sustainability-oriented startups attract investor premium

Startups with a firm commitment to sustainability are more likely to attract investors, according to new research. It comes as 16 startups are unveiled as participants in the second Amazon Sustainability Accelerator.

Sustainability as a premium

Early-stage investors in the UK are rewarding startups with strong sustainability credentials, according to new independent research commissioned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). FTI Consulting conducted a survey of 509 respondents across Europe who invest in startups, both as a professional investor or in a personal capacity, in April 2023.

UK venture capital and private equity investors say those companies can command a 15% valuation premium, demonstrating the opportunity for entrepreneurs who are building more sustainable products and businesses. Startups with a poor sustainability track record, instead, could see their valuation reduce by up to 4%.

In the past 12 months, more than two-thirds of investors have requested more details about the sustainability credentials of startups they are investing in, citing personal values and their own organisation’s ESG commitments as driving factors. More than half have declined a startup investment opportunity in the last 12 months due to concerns about their sustainability credentials, for example around their logistics throughout the supply chain and the use of responsible waste management processes.

Seven in 10 also say the volume of current and upcoming ESG regulation is deterring them from investing in startups focused on sustainability. To take the next step, 83% say startups need better support to embed environmentally-sustainable practices, and 83% say that over half of startups they see lack the right technology and know-how to operate more sustainably.

All new businesses should be sustainable

The survey signals a fundamental shift in the investment ecosystem, at least when it comes to startups, that sustainability is assumed to be a baseline for new projects. For example, even though artificial intelligence can be used as a tool to advance sustainability efforts, AI startups can pose challenges from an ESG risk perspective, as some software has been associated with racial inequality issues and huge carbon emissions.

Moreover, companies starting from scratch should get their ESG in order to avoid headaches down the line. Certainly, founders have a lot to think about at the beginning of their journey but, with new regulations imposing disclosures on smaller businesses over the next few years, having plans and processes in place will become mandatory anyway.

Dr Kirsten Dunlop, chief executive at EIT Climate-KIC, said: “Investors increasingly making decisions based on impact data is an important signal to businesses to embrace an active role in societal transformation. By equipping emerging startups with the tools to measure their climate mitigation potential and supporting their capacity to think systemically, we can foster a critical cultural shift in business mindsets, while helping to build the robust data that can direct investments to transformative and scalable climate solutions.”

New cohort joins Amazon Sustainability Accelerator

Meanwhile, Amazon and EIT Climate-KIC, a European climate innovation hub, and WRAP, a UK climate action NGO, announced the 16 startups joining the second edition of the accelerator, following more than 1,500 applications. The two cohorts in the Accelerator include startups creating more sustainable consumer products and, for the first time this year, others developing the technology to help businesses recycle products more effectively and efficiently.

They are:

Recycling Technologies

Descycle (UK) – a metal processing technology company developing novel and low-impact solutions using revolutionary chemistry

Induo (FR) – a textile recycling technology company turning used textiles into brand new apparel

Matoha (UK) – material identification devices that help with efficient waste sorting

Polyperception (BE) – a platform providing real-time, end-to-end waste flow monitoring to plastics and material recovery facilities

Sorted (UK) – AI-powered solutions to help waste management companies sort their recyclable materials

Terrawaste (NL) – a chemical recycling technology turning non-recyclable dry, wet and mixed plastic waste into valuable, carbon-negative materials

Consumer Products

Bo (UK) – an urban e-scooter company with world-first riding technology, building efficient commuter vehicles

FUNQ (ES) – a syrup-based soft drink which allows anyone to turn tap water into a delicious beverage, reducing the need to ship water

Infinite Athletica (ES) – a circular sportswear company turning sport waste into garments for the same sport

Nimbi (UK)– a compostable razor using revolutionary biomaterials

Milky Plant (UK) – a device that allows people to create their own plant-based milk from home. reducing the need to ship cartons

Open Funk (DE) – a sustainable, high-performance, compact kitchen mixer for glass jars

Papair (DE) – recycled paper bubble wrap providing a sustainable packaging alternative to conventional bubble wrap

Seep (UK) – plastic-free sponges, cloths and other household essentials

Tangle (UK) – sustainable dog products such as collars, leashes and toys made from upcycled ghost fishing nets

We Do Solar (DE) – a smart solar set that can be installed in balconies

The accelerator is a 12-week bespoke programme designed to help founders navigate the challenges of starting and scaling a sustainable business. It will include expert-led virtual and in-person workshops, specialised mentorship, a tailored curriculum, and access to a network of like-minded founders. Amazon and EIT Climate-KIC will work in collaboration to guide participants through a Climate Impact Forecast where they will assess their business’ climate impact and develop strategies to improve their footprint.

They will also get a financial boost with a £10,000 equity-free grant and $25,000 worth of AWS Activate Credits, to help them access cloud computing services, meet and work with Amazon leaders, and access free office space at Amazon’s headquarters in London and Berlin. Participants in the Consumer Products cohort will also receive free access to Amazon Launchpad for one year.

After the programme, all startups will have the opportunity to pitch their business to an audience of seasoned investors to help them build connections and raise further funding. Last year’s startups raised more than £4.5 million, and increased sales on and off Amazon by an average of more than 250% following their participation.