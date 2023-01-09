Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investing » Markets

2023 Outlook for sustainable food and agriculture investors: Cibus

In 2022, geopolitical developments exposed the global food system’s vulnerabilities; nevertheless, the food and agricultural sectors also experienced increased innovation and saw promising global policy changes
By Felicia Jackson
9 January 2023, 07:59 Updated: 9 January 2023, 11:20
© Shutterstock / PopTika

Rob Appleby, Founder and Alastair Cooper, Head of Venture at Cibus Capital LLP are predicting that the sector is going to see further disruption in 2023.

There are a number of themes that have been driving change in the sector over 2022 and certain themes are expected to dominate the market. These include:

  1. Labour availability challenges will continue worldwide.
  2. Paradigm shifts in the way we produce, distribute, and consume food are required. The dedicated Food and Agriculture Pavilion at COP27 was a positive sign that the UN is recognising the wide-reaching impact of food security and the sector’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.
  3. Following the significant 2022 sector re-rating in public markets, less dramatically, private market valuations are likely to bottom out about halfway through 2023. With the IPO market constrained and financing options increasingly expensive, the agrifood-tech venture sector will have to amplify focus on the forward-looking cash runway and provide growth via new disruptive business models that address key macro trends
  4. Ground-breaking technologies will provide sustainable solutions for the food sector, never before envisaged. Cibus Capital are seeing particular strides in ‘metagenome mining’ allowing for the identification of new genes that code for new proteins.

Appleby says: “While the energy transition has garnered significant global attention over the past decade, the agricultural revolution is now critically gaining speed. We are energised by the innovative solutions to the sector’s challenges across the agrifood value chain – developments in sustainable robotics for example are fast progressing.”

“2023 will see agricultural technology disrupt current processes and expand possibilities. However, governments will need to help drive positive change through targeted, ambitious legislation. Furthermore, the industry must continue to incorporate novel solutions that improve the agronomics of its operations, whilst reducing environmental impacts.”

Alastair Cooper, Head of Venture at Cibus Capital added: “We expect the strong focus on equity venture valuation to continue in 2023. The past year has seen a dramatic reversal of public-private market valuations, with the private market correcting less severely. Valuations should bottom out around summer, and investors will have to seek cutting-edge and revolutionary businesses to generate cashflow.”

“One example of a disruptive new technology in private markets which we are excited about is “Metagenome Mining” – low-cost genomic sequencing and data analytics which can be conducted at scale for solutions in food, health and biomaterials.

One of our portfolio companies, MycoTechnology, is building a discovery platform to develop new pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, such as new antibiotics – a solution the world desperately needs given problems around antibiotic resistance.”

