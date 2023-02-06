Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investing » Markets

Willis Towers Watson adds ESG Clarified to the risk analytics market

Global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), has  introduced an addition to its risk services, ESG Clarified. This is an analytics platform generating new insights to help organisations better understand and address their climate, sustainability and wider ESG risks and exposures.
By Felicia Jackson
6 February 2023, 07:15 Updated: 6 February 2023, 09:29
  • WTW adds its new risk analytics solution to the growing suite of services around climate and ESG risk.
  • While the ESG ratings market continues to be fragmented and confusing, the plethora of new software and analytics tools being launched is likely to add to market confusion about what to do next.
  • WTW is a global leader in risk management but it will be interesting to how the dynamics of climate risk analytics versus ESG analytics plays out in the market.

Ben Fidlow, Global Head of Core Analytics at WTW, said: “ESG Clarified joins several solutions our clients are already using to address ESG risks, including Climate Diagnostic, Risk Tolerance Clarified and D&O Quantified. We are excited to introduce ESG Clarified as an addition to our market-leading analytical solutions suite and we’ve made them all accessible through our Risk Intelligence Quantified (RiskIQ) platform.”

ESG Clarified allows clients to assess exposure and benchmark against competititors

According to Fidlow, ESG Clarified incorporates an extensive set of external and proprietary internal data sources into a self service SaaS analytical solution, allowing clients to analyse and score their ESG exposures in real time to understand financial, human capital, and reputational metrics.

This new platform also enables clients to benchmark their ESG risks against their peers, while also generating reports about their related exposures that can be instrumental in discussions with insurance carriers as they build their risk programs.

Jonathan Weatherly, ESG Global Products Leader at WTW, noted: “Our clients have been asking for a comprehensive analytical platform that uses a broad range of quality data sources to understand ESG risks, prompting WTW to create ESG Clarified. It offers our clients the ability to benchmark their ESG risks for particular business(es) and create unique reports for key audiences.”

Insurance is a growing problem for climate and ESG risk management

There is little question that extreme weather events, exacerbated by climate change, are on the increase and understanding their impact and costs plays a critical role in understanding financial impact.

As events become more extreme and more regular, there is growing concern that some weather related risks will become uninsurable. At the same time, it’s important to understand the implications of the costs associated with extreme weather events, as that may shift the needle in terms of balancing trade-offs between short-term and long-term risks – one that companies need to do in order to make effective plans for the future.

There is an increasing need for insurance for  environmental insurance solutions (especially around premises based risk); flood, agriculture and crop insurance; climate tech insurance; engineering and technical underwriting, especially for oil and gas companies looking to transition their business strategies; and of  course, the provision of expertise to identify and manage climate related exposures.

At the same time, new technologies and approaches are necessary for addressing climate and ESG risks and traditionally insurance for such untested technologies for use at scale has been difficult to find. Without insurance, few will invest in the much needed changes required by increasingly volatile market conditions. For companies, every tool that helps them understand the risks they face is a critical component of managing the net zero transition.

