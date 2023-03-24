BCX completes first carbon credit auction in Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investing » Markets

BCX completes first carbon credit auction in Malaysia

Malaysia's Bursa Carbon Exchange completed the nation’s inaugural carbon credit auction on 16 March 2023.
By Felicia Jackson
24 March 2023, 07:35 Updated: 24 March 2023, 09:06
© Shutterstock / Unique Vision

  • The successful auction saw projects offered under Global Technology-Based Carbon Contract (GTC) and Global Nature-Based Plus Carbon Contract (GNC+).
  • Some 150,000 Verra Certified Units (VCUs) were cleared with oversubscription of GTC Contracts.
  • The initiative garnered interest from 15 local buyers with strong representation from the financial sector.

The auction, which was carried out electronically, saw encouraging participation with 15 buyers from various industries purchasing a total of 150,000 Verra-registered carbon credits.

The projects from which the credits were generated were intended to encourage local interest in similar carbon-offsetting project development. Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift added: “We welcome the Government’s commitment of the RM10 million seed funding incentive for Malaysian-generated carbon credits to be traded on BCX. We look forward to working with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the development of a vibrant VCM ecosystem.”

What is the Bursa Carbon Exchange?

The Bursa Carbon Exchange is the world’s first Shariah-compliant carbon exchange. It enables the trading of standardised contracts with underlying carbon credits from climate-friendly projects and solutions, which corporates can use to offset emission footprint and meet climate goals.

With this key milestone, the auction facilitated the price-discovery of carbon credits from two new products offered by the BCX: the GTC and the GNC+.

Among the successful bidders at the auction were AmBank (M) Berhad, AmBank Islamic Berhad, AmInvestment Bank Berhad, CIMB Bank, Malayan Banking Berhad, and Telekom Malaysia.

Bursa auction drove carbon price discovery

The GTC Contracts featured carbon credits from the Linshu Biogas Recovery and Power Generation Project in China. The project had benefits that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7, namely of generating clean energy, 8, providing decent work,  and 13, addressing climate change by reducing fugitive methane emission leakage to the atmosphere. The GTC Contracts were oversubscribed and cleared at RM18.50 per Contract.

The GNC+ Contracts featured carbon credits from the Southern Cardamom Project, which is a Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation or REDD+  project from Cambodia that comes with a climate, community and biodiversity (CCB) standard that provides additional co-benefits, contributing to the livelihoods of local communities and biodiversity conservation in the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot. This GNC+ Contract fetched a clearing price of RM68.00 per contract at the auction.

To ensure proper governance during price discovery, Bursa Malaysia did not participate in the bidding process but purchased carbon credits only at the auction clearing price. The carbon credits from both projects, were supplied by Vitol Asia Pte Ltd.

By establishing a market-based price for carbon credits, the auction provides a clear signal to potential project proponents and developers on the economic viability of carbon credits. This will incentivise local project owners to develop carbon credit projects that can make a real impact in the fight against climate change.

“We are very pleased with the successful execution of this inaugural auction, which has
raised the awareness level of VCM and carbon offsetting opportunities in the country. We now have a proven market mechanism which provides price discovery,” said
Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, chief executive officer of Bursa Malaysia. “This is a significant step towards unlocking Malaysia’s potential as a supplier of high-quality carbon credits”.

