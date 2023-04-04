Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The potential of sustainability-linked sovereign debt in tackling both the emerging markets debt and climate crises has been detailed in a new paper, released by the Sustainability-linked Sovereign Debt Hub.

Sovereign sustainable debt can provide a performance-based financing mechanism for tackling debt and climate crises in vulnerable countries.

The new paper details seven pathways to implement the innovative instrument.

The paper comes ahead of IMF Spring Meetings, where debt and climate are high on the agenda.

The potential for sustainability-linked sovereign debt is important, as climate change is likely to have a negative impact on economic performance. Vulnerability to climate risks, as measured by the Notre-Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN) sub-indices for climate sensitivity and capacity, has increased sovereign cost of debt by 1.17 percentage points on average for climate-vulnerable developing countries over the last decade.

There is a danger that vulnerable developing countries will enter a vicious circle, where greater climate vulnerability will raise the cost of debt and diminish the fiscal space for investment in climate resilience.

Enhancing economic resilience and climate-proofing public finances is needed to address the looming debt crisis in the Global South. One of the ways proposed to deal with these problems is debt relief targeted for green and inclusive recovery that will empower governments to invest in climate resilience and other strategic areas of sustainable development.

The latest paper from the Sustainability-linked Sovereign Debt Hub, More for Less, has proposed seven interventions which could enable vulnerable nations to scale up their approach to economic resilience and climate change. It was released at a Bruegel and NatureFinance public event on scaling sustainability-linked sovereign debt.

Impact of climate on debt

One of the areas where climate change has a negative impact is on the cost of debt, and therefore the overall health of vulnerable economies. This increases vulnerability as many climate-vulnerable nations are already struggling under heavy national debt burdens.

In order to understand this in practice, a 2021 working paper from the University of East Anglia looked at the impact of climate change on such economies. Sovereign ratings assess the creditworthiness of nations and are a key gauge for investors. The paper suggests that 63 nations will experience a drop in sovereign credit rating in the next decade without emissions reduction.

Covering over $66 trillion in sovereign debt, the ratings – and agencies behind them – act as gatekeepers to global capital. The first sovereign credit rating to directly include climate science shows that many national economies can expect downgrades unless action is taken to reduce emissions.

The research suggests there will be long-term climate effects for sovereign debt even if the Paris Agreement holds and we reach zero carbon by the century’s end, with an average sovereign downgrade of 0.65 notches and increases in annual interest payments of up to $33 billion globally by 2100.

The team also calculated the knock-on effects these sovereign downgrades would have on corporate ratings and debt in 28 nations. They found that corporates would see additional costs of up to $12 billion globally by 2100 under the Paris Agreement, and up to $62 billion without action to reduce emissions.

The challenge lies in how such countries can address their emissions profile while also suffering from high existing debt burdens in a time of global economic crisis.

How sustainability-linked debt can address climate and economic concerns

The More for Less paper follows the 6th IPCC report, which warns of rising climate mitigation and adaptation costs for vulnerable economies. The World Bank has warned that up to 60% of low-income countries are already in or at high risk of debt distress. This is especially felt in African nations, where 58% of countries assessed by the World Bank are at risk of debt distress, which amounts to 24.1% of their combined 2021 GDP.

This can place an unmanageable burden on some economies. UNICEF has said that, in most developing countries, the cost of servicing external debt now exceeds expenditures on health, education, and social protection combined. Calculations from the Brookings Institute show that debt service payments for the poorest countries rose 36% to over $70 billion last year and are projected to remain elevated through at least 2027.

According to the analysis, “it is increasingly evident that the Common Framework for Debt Treatments, adopted by the G-20 to help developing countries restructure their debts and address solvency issues and protracted liquidity problems, is facing serious operational challenges.”

According to NatureFinance, sustainability-linked sovereign debt – a performance-based financing instrument that commits the issuing country to achieve certain sustainability targets – had its proof-of-concept year in 2022.

From a starting point of only $3.5 billion at the end of 2022, the issuance of sovereign sustainability-linked bonds from emerging and developing economies (EMDE) has the potential to reach between $250 billion and $400 billion by 2030.

Arend Kulenkampff, director of the Sustainability-linked Sovereign Debt Hub, added: “Scaling this innovative debt instrument can advance climate and nature goals while avoiding the vicious cycle of unsustainable debt, deteriorating creditworthiness, and diminishing economic health that is currently threatening emerging markets and developing countries.”

More for less charts out seven scalable pathways through which the use of sovereign debt could solve the triple challenge of delivering debt sustainability, climate and nature goals, and economic resilience.

The seven scaling pathways include:

credit enhancement for lower-rated sovereigns;

embedding sustainability-linked sovereign debt into long-term climate/nature finance initiatives;

harmonising key performance indicators;

standardising sustainable performance bond frameworks to accelerate ‘go-to-market’, and

building country debt management offices’ capacity.

Sustainability linked national debt in practice

Jeromin Zettelmeyer, director of European economic think tank Bruegel, said: “Sovereign sustainability-linked bonds offer the promise of reducing EMDE financing costs while also committing governments to urgently needed climate and nature policies – but only if done right. This paper shows how their potential can be maximised.”

The inaugural 2022 issuances of sustainability-linked bonds by Chile and Uruguay were several times oversubscribed, validating market interest. Furthermore, in 2021 Belize executed a ‘debt for nature’ swap using performance-based financing coupled with credit enhancement. The Belize blue bond as part of this swap saw a rating uplift 16 notches higher than its sovereign credit rating.

Scaling sustainability-linked sovereign debt is aligned with solutions highlighted by the Multilateral Development Bank’s Capital Adequacy Frameworks and the spirit of the Bridgetown Agenda as well as the Sustainable Debt Coalition launched by the Egyptian COP27 presidency and supported by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Jean-Paul Adam, director for technology, climate change and natural resources management at UNECA, concluded: “African countries want debt instruments to factor in resilience. Inter-African coordination on the use of key performance indicators for debt issuances will be critical to address this, improving the affordability of sustainable finance instruments and up-scaling the upsides of these instruments. The continent is speaking with one voice on the need to address the sustainable finance gap and reform the international financial architecture to address debt sustainably.”