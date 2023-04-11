ESG controversy impacts insurance as founders quit NZIA

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Two insurers – reinsurer Munich Re and insurer Zurich – have now backed out of the Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA), raising concerns about the loss of an effective lever for climate action.

Munich Re and Zurich Insurance have pulled out of the NZIA, raising concerns about losing a lever for halting the development of new oil and gas projects.

Munich Re, however, has said it plans to stop providing cover for new oil and gas.

While concerns about the anti-trust movement and political push-back may have led to insurers’ withdrawal from the NZIA, it looks like climate risk remains front and centre for the sector.

Insurance has always been seen as inextricably linked to climate change, as it is exposed to three types of risk rather than the two that most industries face. While facing physical and transition (or policy) risk, the insurance industry also faces the potential impact of liability risk.

The insurance industry and climate change

The NZIA is part of the wider Glasgow Alliance on Financing Net Zero (GFANZ) and the loss of two founding members could be devastating.

In the last few years, many insurers have adopted policies which have helped accelerate the shift away from coal and more recently some leading insurers have started to adopt policies to exclude new oil and gas projects. The industry, however, has overall failed to align its business with the scientific consensus on what is required to limit global warming to 1.5°C and activists are putting increasing pressure on the sector.

Every year, the insurance campaign group Insure Our Future network publishes an open letter to the chief executives of 30 major insurance companies whose fossil fuel policies are ranked annually, among which are AIG (NYSE:AIG), Allianz (ETR:ALV), AXA (PAR:CS), Chubb (NYSE:CB), Generali (MIB:G), Liberty Mutual, Lloyd’s of London, Munich Re (ETR:MUV2), SCOR (EPA:SCR), Sinosure, SOMPO (TYO:8630), Tokio Marine (TYO:8766) and Zurich (SWX:ZURN).

This year, the campaign demanded that these companies immediately stop offering any insurance services which support the expansion of coal, oil and gas production and, within two years, phase out all insurance services for fossil fuel companies which are not aligned with a credible 1.5°C pathway. At the same time, they were called on to immediately divest all assets, including assets managed for third parties, from coal, oil, and gas companies that are not aligned with a credible 1.5°C pathway.

Some insurers argue that they are engaging their energy sector customers in a dialogue about the net zero transition, which can encourage them to transition faster than excluding them from their insurance and investment portfolios. Major oil and gas producers, however, show no signs of adopting credible net zero pathways and some have recently even walked back the weak commitments they have made in the past, despite their recent obscene record profits.

Munich Re’s announcement

Munich Re pulled out of the NZIA due to, in large part, what chief executive Joachim Wenning called ‘material anti-trust risks’. The announcement came after 21 US Republican Attorneys General sent an open letter to the financial sector explicitly warning about the potential for anti-ESG pushback.

Mainly targeting asset managers who are members of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM) and Climate Action 100+, the letter warns that group agreement on aligning investment behaviours with net zero “cast doubt on their adherence to fiduciary requirements, representations to consumers about their services, and compliance with antitrust laws.” For the first time, the anti-ESG coalition specifically referenced insurers.

Wenning said that, given the anti-trust risk, the “opportunities to pursue decarbonisation goals in a collective approach among insurers worldwide … are so limited that it is more effective to pursue our climate ambition to reduce global warming individually.” The point here is that, while insurers are responding to political threats, it is not changing their individual actions but only their collective approaches.

The insurer says that it plans to stick to its existing, and ambitious, climate targets. Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to the investment portfolio will be reduced by 29% by the end of 2025, and thereafter successively brought down to net zero by 2050.

And while there will now be no explicit refusal to insure new oil and natural gas projects, the company said that, in terms of primary insurance, direct and facultative reinsurance, it will be reducing its climate-related exposure. It will do this in such a way that there will be no associated net GHG emissions by 2050. In a first step, the reinsurer said it aims to reduce emissions by 5% by 2025.

As of April 2023, Munich Re will not insure projects involving new oil and gas fields or new midstream oil infrastructure. At the same time, the insurer said it will reduce thermal-coal-related exposure in its direct and facultative insurance business by 35% group-wide by 2025, before eliminating this exposure altogether by 2040. Since 2018, the firm stopped insuring new coal-fired plants, coal mines and halted insurance of sand mines in 2019.

Regarding the emissions from its own operations, Munich Re has been carbon-neutral since 2015 and previously reduced CO 2 emissions per employee by 44% from 2009 to 2019. Current GHG emissions are to be reduced by a further 12% per employee by 2025. By 2030, Munich Re expects to achieve net zero GHG emissions in its operations.

Wenning said: “Our climate commitment is unwavering. We follow scientific recommendations. To date we are decarbonizing even faster than what is required to reach net zero by 2050.”

Zurich pulls out of NZIA

The company said in a statement: “Zurich has decided to withdraw from the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance. After establishing a standardised methodology for tracking and disclosing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated to insurance and reinsurance underwriting portfolios, we want to focus our resources to support our customers with their transition.” At the same time, it repeated the Munich Re position of remaining focused on climate risk concerns, adding: “We continue to remain fully committed to our sustainability ambitions and to supporting the net-zero transition.”

Overall there appears to be less clarity on Zurich’s position, especially as it continues to fund new oil and gas. Jennifer Buchili, campaigner at Swiss campaigning group Campax, said: “Unlike Munich Re and other peers, Zurich continues to underwrite new oil and gas projects. It is not credible for Zurich to engage their customers on the net zero transition as long as the insurer doesn’t end their support for the expansion of oil and gas extraction themselves.”

Anti-trust laws need clarity for change to be achieved

What the insurers seem to be responding to is the threat of action on their collective engagement. As Ariel Le Courdonnec, analyst at Reclaim Finance, points out: “Competition authorities in the EU and UK should have clarified their antitrust laws. These laws, initially meant to prevent business abuses, must not prohibit collective efforts to combat the climate emergency. Collective climate action from insurers and reinsurers is welcome.”