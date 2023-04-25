Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Natural capital contributes around £51 billion to the UK economy every year, but progress towards improving England’s biodiversity is threatened by weaknesses in oversight of regulation – while ethical questions remain.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is trying to quantify how much nature contributes to the UK economy every year.

Meanwhile, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is unclear on regulation, even though it deems it a key tool to reach environmental goals.

As the debate on the ethics of putting a price on nature continues, it is concerning that the authority in charge of protecting England’s biodiversity does not yet know what regulation is needed.

The UK economy’s reliance on goods and services provided by nature is well known but nature’s contribution to economic output is not fully understood, the ONS said. Indeed, it is not explicitly recorded when describing the flow of goods and services through the economy in official statistics.

Using an experimental method, the direct gross value added of nature to the UK economy in 2020 was estimated to be £51 billion; this is larger than the equivalent estimate for the construction of buildings, telecommunications, or insurance services industries.

The ONS produces natural capital accounts covering 13 ecosystem services across eight broad habitats. These services can be split into three types: provisioning services (products such as food, water, energy, and materials); regulating services (carbon sequestration and air pollution removal); and cultural services (non-material benefits such as tourism, recreation, and aesthetic experience).

Lack of circularity leads to resource waste and financial loss

The UK economy, however, is just 7.5% circular, so around 92.5% of resources are virgin materials that end up as waste. Reconomy Group calculated that, after stripping out cultural services and tourism, a waste rate of 92.5% puts a loss to the annual economic growth of around £24 billion every year, which could be recovered via a re-alignment to a more circular economy.

Diane Crowe, head of sustainability at Reconomy Group, said: “The ONS findings evidence the immense economic contribution that the natural capital of the UK makes every single year.”

“Unfortunately, the majority of these resources are going straight to waste after single or minimal use. This not only defies an urgent need to preserve biodiversity and the finite natural resources we have, but also stunts sustainable economic growth.”

Biodiversity goals hampered by authorities’ failings

While the ONS tries to calculate the value of the UK natural capital, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report evaluated whether Defra is using regulation effectively to achieve environmental objectives. The department has lead responsibility in government for all environmental policy areas except net zero.

In 2018, Defra published a 25 Year Environmental Plan to position the UK as a global environmental leader, setting 10 overarching goals including clean air, water, and wildlife. The idea is that this will be the first generation to leave the natural environment of England in a better state than it inherited.

In January 2023 it published the Environmental Improvement Plan, where it set out to use regulation and regulatory reform as a tool to achieve its environmental objectives. According to its own data, however, Defra is not on course to achieve the goals set in 2018.

This is because the work to understand how its current regulation supports its overall environmental objectives is still at an early stage, with key bodies falling behind on aspects of their existing work and still estimating the resources required to implement the plan published in 2023. Defra has started to strengthen its governance arrangements and develop a strategy for evaluation, but it does not have the information it needs on the effectiveness of regulation.

“These gaps limit its ability both to make evidence-based decisions about where to deploy its resources, and to understand wider impacts of its regulatory approach,” the report read. “These are serious weaknesses, and Defra must take swift and effective action and build on its recent work to address them in order to get the best value from its limited resources and give itself the best chance of achieving its objectives.”

The ethical question of putting a price on nature

When considering the value of natural capital, it is important to consider the ethical implications of putting a price on nature, which has sparked huge debates over the last two decades.

Among the various concerns expressed by experts, there are fears that assigning a quantitative value to nature might not translate into conservation benefits, but create trade-offs for both people and biodiversity. For example, communities that rely on certain ecosystems for their livelihoods can be left struggling when access is prohibited, while an area managed to deliver specific services may not support other elements of biodiversity.

One of the key scopes of quantifying the monetary value of natural elements is to help policymakers establish the potential economic and social impacts of altering certain ecosystems. While it can provide some insight into how dependent we are on natural habitats and the consequences of destroying them, what if doing so provides more economic returns than keeping them intact?

While many of these questions remain unanswered, it is concerning that the authority responsible for protecting England’s biodiversity is not on top of regulation, considering it plans to use it to hold all other stakeholders accountable. According to the audit report, Defra has limited data to inform decisions about future activities and where to prioritise resources, which raises questions on whether it is equipped to approach the natural capital issue in an optimal way.

With less than seven years left to reach the targets set by the Global Biodiversity Framework announced at COP15 and the UK Government showing a lack of leadership in advancing its climate goals, Defra needs to step up its efforts.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, commented: “If the government is to achieve its ambitious environmental goals, Defra will have to be much clearer on the detailed changes to regulation required as part of its overall approach.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “Our Environmental Improvement Plan is a clear blueprint to deliver on our commitment to leave the environment in a better state than we found it. We are already taking robust action to halt nature’s decline – this includes the creation of 175,000 hectares of wildlife habitat equivalent to the size of Dorset, and targeted efforts to improve species abundance, air and water quality.”

“Regular monitoring, planning and reporting underpins our work to achieve our long-term environmental targets, as well as scrutiny from the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) and Parliament.”