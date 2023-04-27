Half of UK businesses already impacted by climate change

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Research from global risk management and insurance broker Gallagher warns that half of all UK businesses have reported being impacted by the effects of climate change.

48% of UK companies have reported business being impacted by climate change, with 52% of those reporting impact by extreme weather events.

Three in four business leaders report being concerned about the impact of climate change over the next decade, yet only a third have taken steps to mitigate the risk.

More than half say it is Government’s responsibility to ensure businesses are prepared to meet climate change challenges; just 16% think the onus lies with businesses.

The disruption caused by extreme weather events, including flooding and heatwaves, is having a major impact on British businesses. The study, which surveyed more than 1,500 UK business decision-makers revealed that climate change is already a challenge for British businesses, with nearly three-quarters of business leaders concerned about the impact over the next 10 years.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said a rise in global temperatures of 2°C – the upper limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement – would have a “significant” impact on their business.

Yet despite this concern, with climate change ranked behind only the cost of living and the energy crisis as a priority issue, more than half of all business leaders (53%) have not taken steps to mitigate against the risks, with a third failing to include climate change on their risk registers. This perfect storm raises concerns that British businesses are poorly placed to handle the likely impacts of more frequent extreme weather events.

The most common climate impacts for UK business

The most common effect of climate change on British business are disruption from:

extreme weather events, including flooding, storms and heatwaves, at 52%;

climate change-related increased operating costs at 47%;

supply chain issues at 39% and;

physical damage at 35%.

The research by Gallagher found that 15% of businesses have already moved premises due to climate change, while 16% have been forced to change their business model.

The sectors facing the greatest pressures from climate change include hospitality and tourism at 57%, banking and finance at 53% and retailers / FMCG firms at 50%, demonstrating a significant threat to the UK’s service-based economy.

Strategies for addressing climate change impacts

A third of British companies have taken some steps towards mitigating the impact of climate change, with 30% having spent between £100,000 and £500,000, and 10% have spent over £1 million.

Over half, 56%, plan to spend over the next two years, however, 14% warn that these costs will be substantial and go beyond their current budgets.

Of those businesses planning to protect themselves against climate change, the most common strategies are committing to reduce carbon emissions (44%), reviewing their insurance policies (32%), setting a net zero target (32%) and investing in environmentally friendly technologies (32%).

The most popular methods already employed by business decision-makers are reducing paper use (63%), using automatic lighting (60%), sourcing renewable energy (58%) and deploying LED lighting (58%).

Climate change is changing insurance

There is a shift within the insurance industry to address the impact of climate change. In October 2022 the Insure Our Future alliance said that 62% of reinsurance companies — which help other insurers spread their risks — have plans to stop covering coal projects, while 38% are already excluding some oil and natural gas projects. The alliance has called on insurers to change their approach overall , as no insurance means no development.

As Mckinsey puts it , there are three major opportunities for the insurance industry: identifying and prioritising climate-focused commercial opportunities such as insuring the net zero transition; establishing go-to-market approaches to better source, underwrite, and diversify and, of course, addressing and managing the cost of physical risk.

There is rapid evolution in the development of environmental insurance solutions (especially around premises-based risk); flood, agriculture and crop insurance; climate technology insurance; engineering and technical underwriting, especially for oil and gas companies looking to transition their business strategies; and of course, the provision of expertise to identify and manage climate-related exposures.

One of the key challenges lies in learning how to create new risk transfer solutions for rising physical risks. It is the increasing costs of meeting the insurance claims relating to climate damage that needs to be addressed. If new ways of managing this are not found, there is a chance that cover may be withdrawn.

What stands out particularly strongly in the Gallagher analysis is that despite the fact that 35% of respondents have suffered disruption from physical damage from extreme weather, only a third of businesses have reviewed insurance cover to ensure they are protected from the impacts of global warming.

Of those affected by climate change, almost a quarter (23%) have already claimed against their insurance due to damages, yet only 38% of business leaders were able to say that their current insurance policy covers damage caused by climate change and natural disasters. This could become an increasingly significant risk to operations.

Businesses face trade-offs as long and short term priorities shift

Obviously addressing climate risk can be an operational challenge when facing the difficulties caused by the energy crisis and inflation. The problem is that states, and corporations, have been dragging their feet in taking action to address the risk. There appears to be a strong tendency to blame each other for failures to act.

While one in seven respondents (73%) were concerned about how climate change will impact their businesses within the next decade, the consensus (51%) is that it is government’s responsibility to ensure businesses are adapted to meet the challenge. Only 16% think the onus lies with businesses.