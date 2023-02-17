Vancouver giveaway focuses on equitable distribution of nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vancouver giveaway focuses on equitable distribution of nature

Vancouver’s Board of Parks and Recreation will give away 250 trees as part of a new programme intended to improve the social equity of urban canopy. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
17 February 2023, 07:45 Updated: 17 February 2023, 10:02
© ShutterstockAerial view of Vancouver, Canada.
  • Selected residents will receive a free tree that they can grow on their property, gaining access to the social and environmental benefits of urban canopy.  
  • Without careful planning, the advantages of urban forestry are rarely experienced by those most in need. 
  • The ‘Branch Out’ project provides a notable example of how social and economic factors should be combined with ecological considerations in developing nature-based solutions. 

The ‘Branch Out’ pilot project will provide free trees to be grown on the property of 250 selected residents. Each tree will contribute to the city’s canopy coverage, helping Vancouver to achieve the targets of its Urban Forest Strategy. 

“Planting and caring for trees on their property is one of the most important things a person can do to help support their community and environment through weather extremes; bringing shade in the summer and providing wind-breaks in winter,” said Joe McLeod, City of Vancouver’s manager of Urban Forestry. 

“Branch Out is a unique opportunity for the community to join us on the journey to increase essential forest canopy and support climate resilience in the city,” he concluded. 

Applying an equitable lens to urban forestry 

Under the Branch Out project, residents of Vancouver’s Sunset and Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhoods are invited to register their interest in a free tree that they can plant on their property. They will also receive advice on its growth, with the expectation being that they are prepared to provide long-term care in support of their tree’s successful maturation. 

Various tree species are available, with each one having been chosen specifically for its ability to thrive in local soils. With this consideration, the Branch Out programme is expected to contribute to Vancouver’s vision of creating a diverse and resilient urban forest, delivering a number of social and environmental benefits. 

The two neighbourhoods have been selected as priority areas due to their previous identification as VanPlay Equity Initiative Zones under Vancouver’s Equity Bold Move. Initiative zones are characterised by their low provision of tree canopy, parks and other green spaces, combined with their barriers to the development of recreational amenities. 

By focusing on such locations, the Branch Out project will ensure that the benefits of urban forestry are equitably distributed throughout the community. This reflects the targets of Vancouver’s Urban Forestry Strategy, which include the doubling of tree canopy in underserved neighbourhoods by 2030. 

Distributing the benefits of urban tree canopy 

There is a vast body of research to support the expansion of tree coverage in cities, with studies suggesting that urban forestry can improve local air quality, reduce crime rates and provide a number of mental and physical health benefits.  

It can also help cities to strengthen their resilience against the impacts of climate change by supporting local biodiversity, reducing the damage of extreme weather events and providing a natural cooling system that protects the community from the drastic effects of extreme heat. 

Without careful consideration, however, there is a risk that the benefits of urban tree coverage may not be enjoyed by those most in need. Indeed, there is evidence to suggest that low-income and minority communities have been systemically excluded from the solutions that nature has to offer. 

Given that these communities are often the most vulnerable to various social, environmental and health-related issues, there is clearly a need to increase their inclusion in urban planning. Otherwise, they will continue to endure the inequitable consequences of climate change and other pressing challenges. 

Urban green equity comes into focus 

In recent years, an emerging body of literature has turned its focus to how urban greenery projects can be made more socially equitable. Policymakers and practitioners are beginning to factor the concept into their planning, supported by the development of analytical tools that enable them to identify priority areas and determine where their solutions may be most beneficial. 

Vancouver’s Branch Out programme serves as an example of how social and economic factors can be integrated with ecological considerations to develop solutions and deliver benefits across the board. The city will gain from additional tree coverage, while simultaneously reducing the inequitable suffering of its most vulnerable communities. 

