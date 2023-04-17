EU financial regulators invite feedback on simplification of SFDR

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The three European Supervisory Authorities have launched a public consultation on their proposed amendments to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

The EU’s financial regulators have invited feedback on their latest proposals for the simplification of the SFDR.

Despite several delays in its development, the regulation remains a source of confusion across the market.

Given the game-changing potential of the SFDR, market participants must remain optimistic and provide their feedback when given the opportunity.

The EU’s primary financial regulators, collectively referred to as the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs), have published their recommendations for the simplification of the SFDRs. They will now begin a public consultation period, during which responses will be gathered through a mixture of online submissions, public hearings and targeted consumer testing.

Those that wish to provide feedback must do so by 4 July 2023, at which point the consultation will be closed. The ESAs will then consider the comments received and prepare a final report for submission to the European Commission by the end of the following October.

Current SFDRs leave space for ongoing confusion

The SFDR is a vital component of Europe’s strategy for financing its sustainable growth. Essentially, the regulation defines the sustainability-related disclosures that must be made by participants in the financial market.

In doing so, it provides a standardised framework through which investors and advisors can effectively assess the sustainability-related risks and opportunities of financial products. This is supposed to improve the market’s transparency, reducing the occurrence of greenwash and creating a sense of accountability.

Under its current version, however, the SFDR remains a source of great confusion. Enforced from the beginning of 2023, the regulation specifies how financial products ought to be categorised on their alignment with environmental, social and governmental sustainability.

The rules can be applied to firms themselves, or to individual products. They must be aligned with both the EU taxonomy and the “do no significant harm” principle, while also including statements on Principal Adverse Impacts (PAIs). Although the ESAs have attempted to provide guidance on how these expectations interact with one another, market participants have continuously voiced their confusion.

Research suggests that many financial products are failing to meet their required criteria, suggesting that asset managers are continuously overstating their credentials. Several funds have taken the opposite approach, choosing to downgrade their products for fear of being accused of non-compliance.

Reflecting on Amundi’s (PAR:AMUN) decision to downgrade several of its funds, a spokesperson explained that: “The current regulatory framework does not yet allow the financial industry to respond in a uniform manner as to what should be considered ‘sustainable’ or not. Given this still evolving regulatory environment, Amundi has therefore taken a conservative approach in terms of levels of sustainable investment published in its regulatory documentation.”

Such reclassification may protect financial managers from being accused of engaging in greenwash, but it also reduces the options available to investors that are seeking the most sustainable opportunities. As such, the persistent confusion surrounding the SFDR has emerged as a major barrier to the realisation of its intended purpose.

Latest review adds to long-term effort

This confusion has already resulted in several delays. The current version came into force six months later than originally planned, with reviews expected to continue over the following months.

Among these planned reviews was a call from the European Commission for a revision of the Regulatory Technical Standards outlined by the SFDR Delegated regulation. More specifically, the Commission had requested a review of the regulation’s indicators for PAIs and product disclosures.

The ESAs have now conducted this review and published their recommendations. Among their proposals is the development of an informational dashboard and a future consultation on the layout, structure and language of the regulation’s format.

Additional suggestions include extensions to the list of universal social indicators for the disclosure of PAIs, refinements to the content of other indicators, and further technical revisions to strengthen and simplify the disclosure process.

If implemented effectively, the SFDR could play a crucial role in the standardisation of sustainable investment. It would signal a resounding shift in the European investment landscape, placing financial performance in perfect balance with environmental and social considerations.

Although progress has been slow, and it remains to be seen whether the latest proposals will have the desired effect, it is important that these efforts continue. Market participants ought to remain engaged with the process, contributing their feedback as the opportunity is presented.