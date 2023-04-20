Coal phaseout: G7 leaders avert ammonia dystopia

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

G7 energy ministers narrowly avoided endorsing ammonia-coal co-firing as a legitimate pathway to decarbonise electricity generation. Seb Kennedy, head of data insights at climate analytics non-profit TransitionZero, explains why this technology is an expensive and wasteful climate non-solution.

Japan is promoting ammonia-coal co-firing as an “effective emission reduction” tool, but our analysis finds the opposite to be true.

A 20% ammonia co-firing coal plant would emit between 44% and 94% more CO2 than the average unabated gas plant in Southeast Asia.

G7 energy ministers recommended using low-carbon ammonia only in hard-to-abate non-energy sectors, which is exactly where this fuel can have the greatest emissions impact.

When it comes to cleaning up power sector emissions, the onus is on the world’s wealthiest economies to set an example. Rhetorical positions adopted by the Group of Seven Nations on climate and energy send a powerful message to the rest of the world on the pace and pathways required to bend the curve on greenhouse gas emissions.

This weekend’s meeting of G7 climate, energy and environment ministers in Japan was at risk of sending a potentially damaging message about the use of ammonia in thermal coal-fired power plants. A draft text leaked in advance revealed that G7 chair Japan was pushing to endorse ammonia co-firing as an “effective emission reduction” tool.

Our analysis finds that the opposite is true. The emissions reduction potential of ammonia co-firing is at best modest and, at worst, non-existent. Co-firing either 20% ammonia or a more aggressive 50% mix with coal cannot reduce emissions at the point of combustion below the average unabated gas-fired power plant in Southeast Asia.

Paltry emissions savings

Under the euphemism of ‘clean’ or ‘advanced’ coal, Japan is pushing ammonia co-firing both at home and among regional neighbours the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The analysis confirms that Japan’s ammonia export strategy would lock these countries into high-emissions pathways, when significantly cleaner and more cost-effective solutions are readily available.

Specifically, emissions from a 20% ammonia co-firing coal plant would be 94% higher than the average gas fleet in Malaysia, 77% above gas in Thailand, 60% above gas in the Philippines, and 44% above gas in Indonesia. In fact, unabated gas-fired power would be a slightly less polluting option even at the more ambitious 50% blending rate.

Prohibitively expensive

The insignificant emissions reductions attainable from ammonia co-firing are only half of the problem for Japan and its coal-reliant neighbours. The other challenge is that these diminutive CO2 savings come at an exorbitant cost of abatement compared to the direct use of renewables for power generation.

In the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, the range of abatement costs for 20% ammonia co-firing is between $159 and $191 per tonne of avoided CO2, with a median of $175/tCO2. This is up to four times more expensive than using solar or wind to displace coal on these countries’ grids.

The largest delta was found in sun-drenched Malaysia, where solar PV enjoys a very low cost of abatement of $50/tCO2. The next cheapest options are onshore wind and solar PV in Indonesia at $53 and $54/tCO2, respectively. Even the most expensive renewable power option studied – onshore wind in Thailand, with a cost of abatement of $90/tCO2 – offers a significantly cheaper way to cut emissions than burning ammonia with coal.

More harm than good

The cost and emissions analysis above measures emissions only at the point of combustion, excluding upstream supply chain emissions. When these hidden emissions are taken into consideration, the picture changes drastically. Severe energy losses make ammonia a hugely wasteful fuel that could result in an increase in power sector lifecycle emissions compared to the status quo.

Thankfully, Japan’s attempt to secure G7 endorsement of ammonia co-firing was thwarted at the negotiating table. The final communiqué recommended the use of low-carbon ammonia only in hard-to-abate sectors in industry and transportation, which is exactly where this fuel can have the greatest emissions impact. ‘Green’ ammonia derived from renewables is a precious fuel that should not be squandered on power generation, where cheaper and cleaner alternatives already exist.

TransitionZero’s latest analysis of the potential for ammonia co-firing in South East Asia is available here.