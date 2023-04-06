Only 5% of UK companies have ‘credible’ transition plans

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Analysis from EY shows that, following the UK Government’s own framework, almost no company is adequately preparing for the low carbon transition. This is despite a 2021 pledge at the Glasgow COP that UK companies would be required to publish transition plans by 2023.

Over 80% of UK-listed firms say that they are committed to becoming net zero by 2050, but 95% have so far failed to disclose detailed, actionable transition plans.

Among the FTSE 100 companies, 78% have published partially developed plans that do not yet address key questions on strategy and execution, while 17% remain in the early stages of plan development.

Of the 5% that have disclosed detailed plans, many still have work to do to fully align fully with the UK’s Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) guidance.

Nearly 18 months after the Government’s COP26 pledge that UK-listed businesses would be mandated to publish decarbonisation plans by 2023, EY analysis shows that only 5% of FTSE 100 companies have so far disclosed transition plans that would be deemed ‘credible’ or sufficiently detailed under draft Government guidance.

The research aligns with recent analysis from CDP 2022 submissions, which revealed that just 0.4% of the responding companies were able to disclose against all 21 of the indicators that denote a credible transition plan. Despite certain signs that some progress is being made, CDP warned that the private sector is simply not moving fast enough.

What is a transition plan and why does it matter?

In April 2022, the UK Government launched the TPT, with the goal of developing a gold standard for transition plans and transition plan disclosure. Transition plans are a strategic tool for organisations to outline how they will deliver on their plans to align with the latest and most ambitious climate science recommendations, as well as keeping themselves in line or ahead of relevant policy goals for the organisation.

CDP describes it in the following way: “A climate transition plan is a time-bound action plan that clearly outlines how an organisation will pivot its existing assets, operations, and entire business model towards a trajectory that aligns with the latest and most ambitious climate science recommendations. i.e., halving greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050 at the latest, thereby limiting global warming to 1.5°C.”

The description might be straightforward but the work required is complex and challenging. That makes it understandable that companies would perhaps delay implementation while addressing more short-term issues such as the impact of Brexit, the energy crisis, inflation and so on.

Delaying work on planning their transition, understanding and measuring their impacts and what they need to change to align with the Paris goals, may prove a false economy. While there are always trade-offs between short-term and long-term considerations, this is a challenge that must be met.

Findings from the EY analysis

EY analysed net zero transition plan material published publicly by FTSE 100 businesses, as of 31 January 2023, and assessed them against the TPT Draft Disclosure Framework. The Framework, which is set to be finalised in 2023 (following industry consultation), outlines guidance for companies to create decarbonisation plans that can be deemed “credible, useful, and consistent”.

It was announced in November 2021 at COP26, where it was pledged that all UK-listed businesses and financial institutions would be required to publish net zero transition plans by 2023, although a specific date for when this would be required was not set.

EY’s analysis found that while 78% of FTSE 100 companies have disclosed partially-developed plans that include public targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, they have not yet adequately outlined how they will reach these targets, therefore missing key current TPT Framework requirements around strategy and execution. Seventeen per cent of FTSE 100 firms are still in the stage of setting targets and are yet to publicly disclose any actionable plans.

According to the research, just 5% of FTSE 100 businesses have disclosed plans that EY would consider to be sufficiently detailed to meet the TPT Framework guidance and have started to put these plans into action. Even companies within this group, however, have more work to do before their published plans can be considered fully TPT-aligned, due to gaps across a range of areas such as financial planning or the definition of financial metrics and targets.

FTSE 100 scores best in Framework’s objectives-setting stage

The TPT Framework outlines five key elements required to create a credible Net Zero transition plan. According to the research, FTSE 100 firms scored best (with a 78% adherence) on the initial ‘Foundation’ stage in the TPT Framework, which requires companies to publish transition objectives and priorities, as well as implications for the business modelling.

FTSE 100 businesses scored weakest against the TPT Framework’s ‘Implementation Strategy’ element, which requires companies to disclose how they intend to adapt business planning and operations, as well as outline proposed changes to products and services. Just 11% of companies have published materials that touch on limited elements of this section.

Action needs to be accelerated if global goals are to be met

A November 2022 report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) found that while over one-third (34%) of the world’s largest companies are now committed to net zero, nearly all (93%) will fail to achieve their goals if they do not at least double the pace of emissions reduction by 2030.

The report warned that acceleration toward net zero will require ‘carbon intelligence’ capabilities that enable organisations to control, improve and drive value-creation by embedding carbon and broader ESG intelligence into their core businesses and across their value chains. This includes integrating carbon, energy and other sustainability data and insights into financial and operational business information to help drive everyday decision-making.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier, chief executive of Accenture for Europe, said: “Reaching net zero will require urgent and profound transformations, as it is about embedding sustainability into everything organizations do, redefining their purpose, culture and business models.”

Those who fail to develop and implement their transition plans in short order may find themselves, and their operations, at risk.