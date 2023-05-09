Why the ‘G’ is at the heart of success in ESG

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Compliance and ethics consultant and author Vera Cherepanova explains why effective corporate governance is vital to the success of ESG.

Companies need to change their corporate governance structures to prioritise not only shareholders but all stakeholders – staff, customers, and suppliers – for ESG success.

A new regulatory framework reflecting this stakeholder capitalism view is urgently needed.

Without effective “G”, the ESG movement risks falling short of its ambitions.

When board members and the C-suite consider their ESG programs, the “G” element tends to get by far the least attention, amid a focus on “E” and “S” priorities such as climate risk, modern slavery and child labour, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). However, in addition to being one-third of the ESG equation, the “G” component is foundational to the success of both the “E” and the “S”.

Corporate governance matters

Any time a company falls short of its environmental or social commitments, ineffective corporate governance has played a role – be that weak corporate leadership, poor anti-corruption practices or inappropriate incentive structures. Corporate governance also has a significant impact on the integrity of ESG disclosures, determining whether the relevant information is being ethically pursued and reported.

Corporate governance itself has existed for decades, with the concept emerging in the 1970s in the US. Following a number of high-profile corporate failures, including the collapse of Enron, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (2002) was brought in to protect investors from fraudulent financial reporting by corporations. The legislation introduced tougher penalties for lawbreaking, as well as increasing the oversight role of boards of directors and the independence of outside auditors.

More recently, we have seen a rise in the popularity of the concept of ‘stakeholder capitalism’: value creation by taking into account the needs of not only company shareholders, but all stakeholders – staff, customers, and suppliers. A high-profile business roundtable in 2019, attended by 180 chief executives from major corporations, made a declaration that companies should concentrate on providing benefits to all their stakeholders, while the World Economic Forum has made this issue a regular topic of discussion.

A step up from CSR

At the same time, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) – a self-regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders, and the public – has also existed for some time. Engaging in CSR means that a company aims to operate in ways that enhance society and the environment instead of contributing negatively to them.

Although there is much overlap between CSR and ESG, they are very different beasts because CSR has no “G” component (it’s all “E” and “S”). Thus, with the arrival of ESG, governance has been brought together with corporate responsibility under the same umbrella. This is highly significant in three distinct ways:

A shift from soft law to hard law; CSR has always been voluntary, but ESG is mandatory.

CSR reporting was based on a qualitative narrative; a company could choose what to show off about, whereas ESG is data-driven and quantitative – allowing for comparison.

CSR disclosures were piecemeal as companies could choose what to report on, whereas ESG is based on materiality. Companies must disclose information that is material to their business model and operations.

Regulators need to catch up

While our understanding of corporate governance is evolving alongside the rise of ESG, we have not seen this reflected in regulatory activity so far. Yes, several jurisdictions have mandated quotas for women on boards. Yes, we all agree that the culture needs to be ethical. But no regulatory agency, or other establishments for that matter, has come forward with the new corporate governance framework or model that we need: one that reflects today’s ESG requirements and ambitions.

What we term ‘modern governance’ is good governance achieved with the latest tools. By utilising new technologies and methods, companies can gain deeper insight and develop new processes that deliver better governance. One example is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which adopted a transparent board-management communication model that caps board materials at 30-page outlines and focuses discussions on strategy.

Governance risks and opportunities will keep emerging and evolving as social, political, and cultural attitudes continue to shift in our rapidly-changing world.

Companies that keep approaching “G” in the ‘old-fashioned’ way – i.e. unaligned with today’s society and its expectations of businesses – will fall behind.

Without effective “G” the whole ESG movement is at risk of falling far short of its lofty ambitions. The time is now to focus minds and speed up progress on establishing the regulatory framework that is necessary to ensure that ESG has real teeth – and can be as successful as we all want it to be.