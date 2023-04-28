Corporate action frozen by greenwashing fears: Google survey

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Many companies are overstating their sustainability credentials as they feel the pressure of being considered green, according to a global survey of executives.

Executives worldwide understand the importance of being sustainable, but their efforts are focused on weathering the economic crisis.

Even though many admit that they are inaccurately representing their efforts, they understand the risks of being accused of greenwash.

According to Google Cloud, collecting data and having a strong, dedicated sustainability team can help companies achieve their goals.

The Harris Poll conducted the research on behalf of Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) in January 2023, surveying 1,476 vice president and C-suite executives across 16 countries globally and a range of sectors, including financial services, retail, life sciences, heavy industry, telecommunication, supply chain and logistics.

Economic headwinds hamper sustainability efforts

According to the Google Cloud Sustainability Survey 2023, executives know that corporate sustainability is important, but are struggling to keep it up as they navigate the economic crisis. While almost every organisation still has at least one sustainability programme in place, executives admitted they are focusing elsewhere.

In fact, ESG efforts dropped from the number one organisational priority in 2022 to number three in 2023. Many respondents point to the macroeconomic environment and pressure from external parties to cut corners in their sustainability initiatives, in favour of prioritising client relationships and driving revenue.

Almost half (45%) of the people surveyed believe that the current economic climate is regressing sustainability efforts, with regional impacts such as the energy crisis in Europe hampering progress. Facing these challenges, the number of new sustainability programmes moving into implementation phases was down 8% from 2022. Still, nearly all (96%) organisations have at least one sustainability programme in place, a percentage that remains unchanged from 2022.

Fears of greenwashing freeze action

Companies are struggling to move their sustainability programmes forward, with 72% of the respondents agreeing that, while everyone says they want to advance sustainability efforts, no one knows how to actually do it. This confused sentiment is up 7% since 2022.

Moreover, without reliable data to track progress, it is difficult to accelerate and mature sustainability initiatives. This means that executives lack the systems that could deliver actionable insights.

They remain unsure if their efforts are accurately represented, which leads to hesitations and increasing communication risks: 65% say that, because their organisation lacks a system to measure sustainability initiatives, they do not feel empowered to make decisions or advance commitments.

The pressure of being green

Most (85%) executives are noticing that consumers or clients are becoming more vocal about their preference of engaging with sustainable brands. Leaders are feeling the urgency to take advantage of change in client, buyer or investor preferences toward more sustainable products.

Almost three out of four executives (72%) believe that most organisations in their industry would actually be caught greenwashing if investigated thoroughly. When asked about their own companies’ claims, 59% of executives admitted to overstating – or inaccurately representing – their own sustainability activities.

Respondents, however, overwhelmingly agree that greenwashing should have harsher consequences (83%) and that sustainability should be more than a PR stunt (88%). It seems that the majority of companies are willing to risk greenwashing even though they understand the consequences.

Reorganising the team

Executives understood the role of data in delivering their sustainability strategy, with 87% of respondents looking to incorporate better measurement to help make more accurate targets. This, however, goes hand in hand with strong internal teams and structure.

In fact, the research shows that many executives are also grappling with complex behind-the-scenes logistics of who makes sustainability-related decisions within their company. According to Google Cloud, a central governance model would help: a dedicated leader is the number one action to help advance sustainability efforts.

Those leaders will need strong team building skills, as executives believe a multitude of skills are needed to advance organisational sustainability – from data analysis to sustainability knowledge. At the moment these needs are not being met as 58% say, “I don’t have access to the talent that could meaningfully advance sustainability in my organization,” presenting an opportunity for skilled job seekers.