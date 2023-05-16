Investing in mental health to improve employee retention

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The effects of mental health challenges in the workplace extend far beyond individual employees. Victoria Tretis, certified coach, speaker and consultant, argues that investing in the well-being of workers can help with staff retention.

Mental health issues in the workplace can impact productivity, innovation, and motivation and ultimately compromise an organisation’s ability to achieve sustainable growth.

We need to normalise mental health discussions so they are a vital part of company culture, not just limited to Mental Health Awareness Week.

Investing in mental health support through communication, curiosity and a coaching approach fosters a supportive environment, which leads to lower staff turnover among other benefits.

The World Health Organization reported that 12 billion working days are lost each year due to depression and anxiety. And the financial impact of that hits hard, with a survey from Deloitte indicating that the impact of mental health issues could cost private UK companies as much as £56 billion per year.

Stress and anxiety are now one of the most significant health challenges employees face in the workplace. Research by Champion Health shows that 60% of employees surveyed are feeling anxious and, when you look back over the last few years, it’s not hard to see why.

Disregarding employee mental well-being has consequences that extend far beyond individual team members. It can create ripple effects on productivity, morale and engagement throughout an organisation, which ultimately undermines the sustainable growth of a company.

Life in permacrisis: the impact on our mental health

‘Permacrisis’, the 2022 Collins Dictionary word of the year, highlights the ongoing instability and insecurity we all experience, most recently caused by the cost of living crisis and inflation. Employees worry about job security and finances, and these concerns can exacerbate the mental load they carry, and quickly progress to stress and anxiety.

The problem is that our work and home lives are forever intertwined, with each affecting the other. Employees can’t simply switch off their worries when they come to work. If left unmanaged, stress and anxiety can quickly lead to burnout, decreased productivity and high levels of absenteeism.

The true impact of mental health challenges in the workplace

The consequences run far deeper than the financial cost. Employees struggling with their mental health are less productive, less engaged, more likely to take sick days, and ultimately, more likely to leave. The knock-on effects on team morale and momentum can be devasting, making it difficult for the organisation to maintain a sustainable talent strategy.

Recognising the signs of stress and anxiety at work

When neurodiversity means that people think, learn and respond in different ways, it’s no surprise that the indications of stress and anxiety will be different depending on the individual. Common signs include:

Behaviour that’s out of character; Lack of engagement or motivation; Changes in energy levels, such as fatigue or restlessness; Sudden difficulty with focus, energy or decision-making; Physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach issues or muscle tension.

But it may not always be so obvious that an employee is struggling. Masking is the term used to describe when someone hides their true self or feelings to avoid discrimination, stigma, or other negative consequences at work.

It’s often related to neurodivergence, although research shows that neurotypical individuals may also feel the need to mask to fit in. Masking takes a huge amount of effort and the emotional toll of keeping it up negatively impacts mental health and well-being.

A company culture that supports mental well-being

There are several strategies and approaches that organisations can use to promote a positive work environment and support employee well-being.

Create psychological safety for employees

Feeling insecure or threatened at work can cause anxiety, even if we’re somewhere we usually feel comfortable, like our own homes.

In a psychologically safe, neuro-inclusive environment, employees are comfortable enough to speak up, ask questions, and admit errors without fear of ridicule or getting in trouble. This means team members can be their authentic selves and work to their full potential, and the organisation benefits from the richer contributions of a diverse and inclusive team.

Get curious about others

This means taking the time to understand their unique experiences and perspectives of what’s going on in their world. By doing so, employees feel seen, heard, and valued.

Celebrate neurodiversity

When individuals feel accepted and included, they are more likely to be engaged and productive. The strongest teams are formed of people with complementary skills and thinking.

Be flexible where possible

Personal and professional responsibilities can be challenging to manage, and by providing some level of flexibility, employees can better balance both aspects of their lives.

Embrace open and honest communication

By breaking down silos and encouraging collaboration, employees can work together more effectively to share ideas and solve problems. Promoting the use of plain language in all company communication is also essential to help everyone participate more fully in discussions and contribute their ideas.

Welcoming two-way constructive feedback is critical to strengthening relationships and making improvements. By openly discussing areas for improvement, employees can feel supported and empowered to grow.

Prioritise rest and recovery

Regular breaks and encouraging staff to take time off will help individuals to recharge, prevent burnout, and work more effectively.

Tap into the benefits of coaching for employee development

By investing in coaching to help employees achieve future-focused goals, organisations can foster a culture of growth and continuous learning.

A coaching approach for managers: supporting colleagues who raise the subject of anxiety

We all interpret situations differently – don’t assume you know how someone else feels or what they might need. Instead, try to open up a discussion:

What do you mean by anxiety? How is that showing up for you? What does the opposite of anxiety look and feel like? What do you want to happen next? What will you do next? When will you do that? How can I best support you?

We will often face instability and insecurity beyond our control. Adopting a coaching approach and staying curious about individual experiences helps provide tailored support to create sustainable teams.

Prioritising employee well-being is crucial for staff retention and sustainable growth

Creating a company culture emphasising curiosity, empathy, kindness, and support can significantly alleviate stress and anxiety and foster employee engagement and commitment.

By investing in employee mental health, businesses will benefit from reduced staff turnover, improved performance, and a happier and more positive workplace culture – not just during Mental Health Awareness Week but all the time.

For more resources on the topic of mental health awareness, feel free to read the resources available via the Mental Health Foundation here. #ToHelpMyAnxiety

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.