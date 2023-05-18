How HR departments can manage employee stress effectively

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policy » Governance

How HR departments can manage employee stress effectively

Suzie Dawes, head of people and culture at caba, explores the vital role HR plays in supporting employee mental health.
By Suzie Dawes, head of people and culture at caba
18 May 2023, 07:30 Updated: 18 May 2023, 10:41
  • Senior leadership teams play a central role in forming a healthy workplace culture, which should be visible throughout the organisation and led from the top.
  • Fostering an open environment where employees can discuss their emotions and stress-related concerns is key.
  • By implementing effective strategies and providing support systems, HR professionals can create a great work environment and improve employee well-being.

As HR professionals, we all have many vital roles within a business. We are there to support the implementation of strategy, develop and advise on workplace policy, and, importantly, support employee wellbeing.

Stress is a significant workplace wellbeing issue across the UK as 76% of employees report moderate to high levels of stress, according to The Workplace Health Report 2023. Whether the root cause is at home or work, stress can create a ripple effect which could affect other team members and potentially your workplace culture.

As an HR professional, it is important to support the needs of the business alongside providing a duty of care to your teams. So, my following tips will help you proactively support your team with preventing and managing stress.

Sufficient wellbeing training for your senior leadership team

Managers and senior leaders play a crucial role in advocating a balanced workplace culture. Senior leaders must role model positive well-being behaviours, promoting well-being and encouraging open, and transparent communication.

Therefore, I recommend that either your HR team or using the expertise of an external wellbeing company, you train and support the senior leaders to ensure they are able to effectively promote and embed healthy workplace wellbeing. This will also help the line managers effectively support their teams using the right resources and approach.

Your managers should develop the skills to recognise the early signs of stress, but must understand the indicators of unhealthy stress levels to prevent damaging habits from developing.

Promote clear and open communication

Developing an open and comfortable environment where employees can discuss their emotions and stress-related concerns is key. I highly recommend encouraging regular conversations with check-ins between employees and line managers.

Additionally, establish anonymous feedback mechanisms and forums to express any concerns. Active listening and empathy from managers and HR can help identify potential stressors and find suitable solutions. All in all, helping to build trust and strengthen employee-employer relationships.

Monitoring workload and employee stress levels

It is challenging to manage stress when individuals have various levels of healthy tension and workload, which motivates productivity. Your business should recognise individuals suffering from ongoing stress; otherwise, it may risk fatigue and emotional exhaustion. Whilst we can’t eliminate every stress in their daily lives, we can learn to identify individuals’ triggers and work with them to develop strategies to manage them effectively.

If an employee develops extreme stress and other harmful habits, HR will continue to work with managers to support their recovery, which can be a time-intensive journey. The classic signs of impending burnout are growing emotional, mental, or physical exhaustion, an increasing sense of separation from their network, and a decreasing ability to perform usual tasks. Full recovery typically involves time off from work and gradual rehabilitation back into their work routine.

Fostering a supportive workplace culture

HR should enable the development of creating a supportive and inclusive culture within organisations. You can facilitate this by encouraging engaging team tasks, promoting positive relationships among colleagues, and recognising employee achievements.

Implementing mentorship programs and support networks where employees can share experiences and seek advice can also contribute to a healthy culture. Furthermore, offering employee assistance programs that provide counselling and mental health resources can significantly aid stress-related issues.

Managing employee stress is a critical responsibility of HR departments. By promoting open communication and a healthy work-life balance, fostering a supportive culture with well-being training, and monitoring workloads, you can create a great work environment for your team. Prioritising well-being and stress management ultimately leads to happier, more engaged employees and a productive workforce.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

