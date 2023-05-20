Breaking the stigma: tackling men’s mental health in the workplace

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Michelle Medina, guest post and PR article writer at Pearl Lemon Group, explores some issues about men’s mental health at work, suggesting steps that companies can take to support their employees.

Although there is more awareness of the importance of mental health in the workplace, men are facing challenges due to societal and cultural factors.

Due to social norms surrounding masculinity and the idea that acknowledging mental health struggles is a sign of vulnerability, men frequently encounter extra obstacles to receiving support.

The importance of mental health in the workplace is becoming more widely recognised. Although there has been progress on this front, men face challenges such as gender stigma and negative stereotypes, which can be exacerbated by stress and the lack of a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

It is in the best interest of employers to address these issues, because mental health problems can significantly affect a person’s ability to work and, by extension, a company’s productivity. Due to social norms surrounding masculinity and the idea that acknowledging mental health struggles is a sign of vulnerability, men frequently encounter extra obstacles to receiving support.

This stigma can cause them to feel alone, ashamed, and hopeless, which may worsen existing issues and keep them from getting the help they need. As such, it is essential to address men’s mental health at work and foster a compassionate atmosphere.

Dismantling stigma and stereotypes

There are various societal and cultural factors that contribute to the underutilisation of mental health support by men. For example, masculine norms and societal expectations of men as strong and self-reliant often prevent them from seeking help for mental health issues. These may be especially powerful in the workplace, where men may feel pressure to appear confident and in control.

Dispelling common misconceptions about men’s mental health is critical. They may feel discouraged from seeking assistance, because of the perception that they need to be strong, independent and capable of handling any situation, leading to a ‘tough it out’ mentality.

Research shows that mental health stigma is one of the main obstacles to men seeking help, as they worry about being perceived as weak or a failure. Employers can help eradicate the stigma by promoting openness and acceptance, as well as developing a culture where men feel comfortable talking about their issues and seeking help when necessary.

The impact of work-related stress

According to research published in 2017, men’s mental health at work is significantly impacted by work-related stress because they may feel pressured to support their families or take on more responsibilities to demonstrate their worth, risking burnout. Stress can worsen if additional factors include job insecurity, a lack of control over one’s tasks, and conflicts with colleagues or supervisors. Men might believe that they must suppress their feelings and project a tough exterior in front of their colleagues, which can make them feel withdrawn and increase their stress levels.

Employees need support for a healthy work-life balance and tools for stress management, allowing employees to feel valued and supported when they take time off to care for their mental health. For example, they can offer training and resources on conflict resolution, mental health, and communication skills, as well as provide support services such as counselling, access to mental health professionals, and employee assistance programmes.

The responsibility of employers

Because men face unique challenges in accessing mental health services, researchers argue that gender-sensitive approaches are necessary to ensure that they are accessible and effective. This applies to the workplace too, where companies must create a culture that values and respects individual differences, offers fair opportunities for growth and development, and addresses any biases or discrimination.

For example, Pearl Lemon Group prioritises fostering an environment that is encouraging and motivating for all workers. The company has put in place various strategies to help its teams, such as routine check-ins for mental health, easy access to counselling services, and flexible work schedules. It provides flexible work schedules so employees can prioritise their mental health while managing their workloads.

Takeaways

Mental health is critical to overall well-being, and we must prioritise it in the workplace. We can develop a work environment that supports men’s mental health needs by eliminating the stigma associated with mental illness, dealing with workplace stress, and encouraging support and understanding.

