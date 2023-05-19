Ireland plugs green skills gap with government biodiversity training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policy » Governance

Ireland plugs green skills gap with government biodiversity training

The Government of Ireland has launched a pilot scheme to educate contractors working in environmentally sensitive areas.  
By Giulia Bottaro
19 May 2023, 07:48 Updated: 19 May 2023, 09:30
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

  • The scope of the one-day pilot course is to develop a certified qualification to be rolled out nationally.
  • The market shifts created by the low-carbon transition are driving change in the job market, but there is a huge shortage of green skills.
  • Investing in biodiversity training is bound to pay off when it comes to averted damages, improved efficiencies and advanced climate goals.

The Government of Ireland has launched a new biodiversity pilot training programme for contractors working in environmentally sensitive areas. It is a collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Office of Public Works (OPW), Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) and SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority. 

What does it entail?

The scope of the one-day pilot course is to develop a certified qualification to be rolled out nationally. The Government intends to provide an opportunity for staff and contractors for the OPW, Local Authorities and other public sector bodies to learn how to protect and conserve nature in their day-to-day work.

It will include practical ecological training on a range of different habitats, such as rivers, woodlands, lakes, hedgerows, peatlands and grasslands, as well as buildings and bridges, and offer guidance on key elements of environmental and wildlife law, risk mitigation and best practice. It is designed for staff who are tasked with the development of public tenders and procurement processes for works in sensitive environments, including building sites.

Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for the OPW, said: “If we want everyone to roll up their sleeves and help tackle the biodiversity crisis, we have to give them the knowledge and training to do so. This innovative programme is doing just that by supporting operatives working in some of the most sensitive, important places for nature and giving them the skills they need to protect it.”

An evolving job market

The shifts created by the low-carbon transition are driving change in the job market. According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) The Future of Jobs Report 2023, nearly a quarter of all jobs (23%) are expected to be disrupted over the next four years.

Businesses expect that the strongest net job-creation effect to be driven by investments that facilitate the corporate green transition, the broader application of ESG standards and supply chains becoming more localised, albeit with job growth offset by partial job displacement in each case. Climate change adaptation and the demographic dividend in developing and emerging economies also rate high as net job creators.

This disruption comes with significant opportunities. According to the International Energy Agency, a green-recovery scenario could add close to 3.5% GDP growth globally, as well as a net employment impact of nine million new jobs created each year. 

Globally, the green transition could create 30 million jobs in clean energy, efficiency and low-emissions technologies by 2030. By 2030, the transition to a nature-positive economy in China alone is expected to add $1.9 trillion to the country’s economic worth and generate 88 million new jobs.

Plugging the green skills shortage

Amid this shift, the global demand for green skills has jumped by 40% since 2015, but only 13% of the world’s workforce has these skills, the WEF calculated based on LinkedIn data. While it is an improvement from the 9% recorded in 2015, we are far from satisfying this demand.

Upskilling and reskilling are considered crucial to plug this gap, in both advanced and emerging economies. According to the WEF, three in five workers will require training before 2027 and, while it will need initial investment, two in three companies believe they will see a return within a year. This is particularly important, as organisations identify skills gaps and an inability to attract talent as the key barriers preventing industry transformation.

This education, however, is expected to be conducted in-house as opposed to external initiatives. The WEF found that 27% of training is expected to be furnished by on-the-job training and coaching, ahead of 23% by internal training departments and 16% by employer-sponsored apprenticeships. 

Considering that $44 trillion of economic value generation is reliant on high-functioning ecosystems, investing in biodiversity training is bound to pay off when it comes to averted damages, improved efficiencies and advanced climate goals. Arguably, one day of training alone is unlikely to be sufficient to provide a full education on the topic, but Ireland has grasped the importance of filling the green skills gap.

