Startup profile: Sympheny

The idea is to help users optimise their energy planning while reducing their footprint.

This leads to increased adoption of renewables and, therefore, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Sympheny's software platform helps to promote renewable energy sources by identifying opportunities for renewable energy generation and integration into the grid.

Sympheny uses digital twin technology and intelligent algorithms for energy planning.

Sympheny is based in Winterthur, Switzerland, and was founded in 2020 by Andrew Bollinger, Julien Marquant, Matthias Sulzer and Boran Morvaj.

What’s your industry of operation?

“The energy landscape is changing rapidly, so we need new tools to future-proof our planning and deal with the complexity. Traditionally, energy planning has used standardized solutions and models. An experienced engineer could quickly grasp the situation and recommend the right approach. An Excel sheet was often enough to master the complexity,” the founders say.

“Nowadays, the possibilities to produce and consume energy have increased tremendously. Therefore, energy planners must consider many more options, which is time-consuming if done manually. Moreover, the requirements towards energy planning have intensified. Planners need to optimize scenarios to achieve net-zero goals and offer transparency regarding the decision-making process.”

Sympheny offers a software platform helping energy planners to create, analyse and collaborate on complex energy scenarios, combining digital twin technology and intelligent algorithms. Its solution can develop energy supply plans for residential or commercial areas.

After creating the plan, different models can be analysed and optimised for various factors, such as cost or CO2 footprint. This allows transparency in the planning process and the creation of diverse scenarios. “Ultimately, our software helps planners to work more efficiently while better planning the energy infrastructure of our future,” the founders add.

What is the mission behind your business?

“We’re driven by our commitment to the energy transition. This is the challenge of our lifetime and especially our generation,” the founders note. “Technology can genuinely contribute to making a difference for good in this area. The ever-growing adoption rates of renewables, geopolitical crises and high energy prices, especially over the last year, are key drivers that underline the importance of resilient energy planning.”

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

According to Sympheny, its area of operation is highly complex, as is its software platform. One key challenge is translating the market’s complexity into simple and effective solutions and communications, so that customer targets understand the benefits of using the technology.

What do you think it will take to scale up your product and on what timeline?

The startup’s software platform, rolled out with the help of strategic investor Industrielle Werke Basel, is fully operational. As the energy market is ever-evolving, Sympheny expects to add new features.

A new, recent functionality allows planners to consider factors such as seasonally and daily fluctuating technology efficiencies, which is especially important in the winter when temperatures fluctuate throughout the day and for heat pump operations. Energy planners can use it to optimise their model from a monthly to an hourly basis to identify the most efficient time to operate all technologies.

What is your next big goal?

The company is looking to expand to other European markets, starting with Germany. Many municipalities in Germany are trying to figure out how to achieve their decarbonisation targets, which requires navigating a large scope of possible options for evolving the energy supply.

Sympheny reckons it can support utilities and municipalities to navigate this complexity. For instance, it can help them optimise the buildout of district heating networks, and integrate different forms of energy storage to balance fluctuating sources of renewable energy.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

“Our biggest rival is most likely the status quo,” the founders say. “This may sound a bit smug, but it depicts the reality. Many energy planners still use Excel and tools from the last century to tackle one of the most significant challenges of our time – the energy transition. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to solve such a complex task with underperforming tools.”