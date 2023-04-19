Startup profile: Grown.Bio

Grown.Bio creates sustainable alternatives to conventional materials, made from the root structure of natural fungi. The Netherlands-based startup was founded in 2018 by Jan Berbee and Arthur Moree.

Company mission

“Our vision is to revolutionize the packaging industry by offering innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that are both effective and affordable,” says Jan Berbee, co-founder and chief executive of Grown.Bio. “We aim to lead the way in promoting a circular economy that benefits both people and the planet.”

To achieve this mission, Grown.Bio produces sustainable alternatives to conventional materials used in packaging, interior design and building construction. With its particular focus on packaging solutions, the company intends to lead the displacement of Styrofoam materials.

“The biggest challenge is to change people’s mindset about using plastic and Styrofoam and to promote the benefits of using healthier and safer biobased materials,” Berbee explains. One of the main obstacles is the perception that biobased materials do not have the same functionality and benefits as single use materials.”

“It is true that they have been a versatile material and have been used in various industries due to their durability and affordability. However, it comes at a high cost to our environment and health, and it’s not a sustainable solution for the long term.”

Indeed, current plastics production accounts for around 4% of the world’s annual consumption of fossil fuels. Of the 460 million tonnes that had been produced by 2019, only 9% was recycled while the remainder was incinerated, landfilled or otherwise mismanaged.

This inefficient use of resources is contributing to the destruction of natural ecosystems while also endangering wildlife and human health. Shreds of plastic are making their way into the sea, reducing the ocean’s capacity to sequester CO2 and contaminating the habitats of marine species. Plastic is also being found within global food supplies, and even in samples of human blood.

Evidently, there is an urgent need for a transition to more sustainable alternatives. Grown.Bio intends to provide such a solution with biodegradable materials derived from natural fungus.

Sustainable materials can be grown by mushrooms

Grown.Bio’s range, which includes packaging solutions, interior products, construction materials and grow-your-own kits, are ‘grown’ by the Mycelium root structure of naturally occurring fungus.

This fibrous root structure offers a number of valuable characteristics, including its resistance to fire, water, decay and pressure. Its light weight makes it extremely versatile, while its natural coating improves its tensile strength.

Customised shapes can be produced by growing the mycelium on a supplemented substrate such as agricultural waste. This highly efficient process replaces the fossil fuels that would otherwise be used to produce materials such as plastics, without contributing to the land-use conversion or displacement of food supplies that are typically associated with bio-based feedstocks.

Next steps

“We will continue to educate people about the benefits of using biobased materials and help companies to switch to sustainable alternatives,” says Berbee, expressing an optimistic perception of Grown.Bio’s future. “Together, we can make a positive impact on the environment and create a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

This optimism is not without reason. As companies attempt to accommodate the demands of conscious consumers and investors while remaining compliant with emerging regulations, the market for bio-based solutions is rapidly expanding.

Bio-based materials such as those developed by Grown.Bio can help companies to quickly and effectively reduce their environmental impact. By appealing to likeminded businesses that are ready to embark on this journey, Berbee believes that Grown.Bio can bring its novel solution to industrial scale.