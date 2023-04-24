Startup profile: EcoSmart Solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: EcoSmart Solution

By Giulia Bottaro
24 April 2023, 07:35 Updated: 24 April 2023, 11:16

EcoSmart Solution has developed a technology that leverages Earth’s consistent subterranean temperatures to create zero-energy-capable communities.

EcoSmart Solution was founded in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2013. It is an affiliate of private equity real estate firm Taurus Investment Holdings.

What problem are you solving?

EcoSmart Solution provides geothermal infrastructure for real estate developers and home builders. The idea is to save natural resources and reduce energy consumption.

Sustainable building and real estate development have become a priority across the globe, and EcoSmart Solution offers comprehensive, zero-energy capable technology that can be applied to any region, no matter its climate. The interconnection to EcoSmart Solution’s GeoGrid, in combination with other clean energy and advanced monitoring technologies, enables builders to develop zero-energy capable communities and buildings.

According to the US Department of Energy’s GeoVision report, in the non-electricity sector, the market potential for geothermal heat pumps is equivalent to supplying heating and cooling solutions to 28 million households and economic potential for 17,500 geothermal district heating systems nationwide.

What is your product and how does it work?

EcoSmart Solution’s GeoGrid leverages the Earth’s constant temperature and the sun’s solar irradiance to cool and heat homes. Buildings and homes connected to the GeoGrid are also equipped with:

  • Smart ground source heat pumps (GSHP), which condition indoor air and preheat domestic water;
  • Smart thermostats, which optimally control the GSHP based on indoor climate conditions (e.g. temperature, humidity);
  • Standardised solar PV arrays, which provide onsite renewable generation;
  • Prewired EV charging outlets, which enable easy car charger installation.

At EcoSmart’s flagship project Whisper Valley, the GeoGrid has enabled a zero-energy capable community in Austin, Texas. The community includes over 400 homes and has plans to grow to more than 7,500.

Each building within the community uses the large-scale GeoGrid to use thermal energy. The technology is installed in the early phases of development, and becomes part of the infrastructure, similar to community-wide water, sewer and electric utility lines.

In Avian Pointe, a garden-style multifamily development in Orlando, Florida, geothermal technology is being used to power GSHPs by exchanging heat with the Floridan Aquifer, a subsurface body of water that continuously moves underground across the state of Florida.

EcoSmart is also conducting a feasibility study in the Northeast region of the US via a partnership with RISE, a Boston, Massachusetts, developer. RISE plans to implement the GeoGrid across all future projects, along with solar PV, battery storage and EV charging. While this project is still in the feasibility phase, EcoSmart’s GeoGrid will help RISE meet Boston’s carbon-free goals.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

“This technology is so innovative that people can be intimidated, thinking they won’t be able to implement it or that it will work only in limited cases,” the company says.

“Really, it’s quite the opposite: this technology is accessible and scalable, not just in certain regions but across geographies. Our biggest challenge so far has been cutting through people’s expectations to demonstrate that deploying the GeoGrid™ is a lot more doable than they might have originally thought. And as we enter new regions, where builders and developers might not know about work we’ve already done, it will be essential to inform them just how accessible and scalable our solution is – across residential, hotel, retail, and other asset classes.”

What do you think it will take to scale up your product and on what timeline?

In the US, the Biden Administration has incentivised geothermal technology, so the significant benefits of geothermal systems are becoming more widely known. With plans to scale geothermal infrastructure, builders and developers will be more inclined to learn about the installation process and benefits it brings to the table, according to the company.

“EcoSmart Solution is already expanding their projects to different parts of the country, and with government acknowledgement around this technology, we hope that the interest in geothermal will continue to grow as countries across the globe work to address climate change through energy efficient buildings and infrastructure,” it says.

What is your next big milestone?

The next big step for the company is the commissioning and completion of Avian Pointe. It will mark its entry into the multifamily market and further demonstrate geothermal’s potential to perform.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

While most of the US is still familiarising itself with geothermal technology, there are others developing similar technology that has proven to work and have been around for decades, particularly in Europe and especially Scandinavia. While there are others in the space, EcoSmart Solution says that no other US actor does it at its same scale, given that its Whisper Valley community features the largest geothermal infrastructure in North America.

