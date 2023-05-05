Startup profile: Onto

Onto is an electric car subscription service covering insurance, servicing and public charging across the UK and Europe.

Onto was founded in 2018 by Rob Jolly and Dannan O’Meachair. It has headquarters in Warwick and an office in London.

Funding to date

In 2021, it raised a $175 million Series B debt and equity round to accelerate its expansion in the UK, led by Alfvén & Didrikson and Pollen Street Capital. It was followed by $60 million in Series C funding in July 2022, led by Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), and £100 million in credit in January 2023 from CDPQ and Pollen Street.

What problem are you solving?

Onto wants to help people switch to electric vehicles by removing the admin that comes with traditional car ownership and making the whole customer experience digital. Subscribers get insurance, roadside assistance, public charging at over 20,000 UK charging points and more, all included in their monthly subscription price.

The startup wants to make electric cars more accessible by offering over 25 models at various prices to suit various budgets, preferences and needs. The subscription model is based on a one-month commitment, although most subscribers stay longer-term, and can opt out at any time.

What is your product and how does it work?

Onto’s electric car subscription is available to book on a desktop or mobile via the website. New customers need their driving licence, a credit/debit card and a selfie to sign-up and can then choose cars from the likes of Renault, Peugeot (NYSE:STLA), Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY), Audi and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with no deposit needed.

Subscribers can manage their car via the app, which doubles up as a car key. Once the month is up, they can either stay with their current car, swap to another model or book a collection to end their subscription. There is also the option for company car and salary sacrifice options through its Onto for Business offering.

What is the total addressable market?

Given the UK government’s Road to Zero targets for all vehicles sold by 2030 to be zero emissions, the demand for electric cars is expected to increase dramatically. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported three-quarters of a million electric cars on UK roads were electric in 2022, and as more models and price points become available, the market will continue to grow.

Predictions show approximately eight million and 11 million electric or hybrid cars will be on the roads in the UK if uptake aligns with the Road to Zero targets.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge is consumer awareness about the options available to own an electric car, according to Onto.

“There is caution amongst people about range, battery life and committing to one manufacturer and model, the startup says. “The goal is to change those perceptions and attitudes by giving people the confidence to make the switch, which is why 90% of Onto customers drive an electric car for the first time, and the business grew by over 300% in 2022.”

Future plans

Scaling an electric car subscription service requires industry backing from the government and funding like continuous grants, incentives or subsidies to support people in meeting the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030. There needs to be significant investment in charging infrastructure for mainstream electric car adoption in the UK, given range anxiety is one of the biggest barriers for people making the switch.

In 2023, Onto is looking to consolidate its position as “the UK’s leading electric car subscription service” and add new car models to its fleet, which it says is the largest in the country.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

As more consumers consider switching to greener modes of transport and manufacturers ramp up investment in their electric car fleets, the alternative car ownership market is growing. Other market players offer subscriptions, but Onto says it provides a unique offering with a one-month minimum commitment and flat rate with no hidden fees.