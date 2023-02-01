Startup profile: Real Carbon Technologies

Methanol can be used to produce sustainable fuels that can replace diesel in polluting industries such as shipping, which is pushing up demand globally.

This makes the process less carbon-intensive and more simple, with smaller amounts of equipment that can be fit at existing plants.

Real Carbon Technologies has eliminated the syngas production step in the synthesis of CO2-derived products such as methanol.

Real Carbon Technologies has developed a process to turn captured CO2 into methanol and other fuels that, unlike traditional methods, is less carbon-intensive and requires smaller amounts of equipment.

Real Carbon Technologies was established in 2020 by Tomasz Zmyslowski and Roman Bublik. It started in Switzerland and now has a team spread across the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland and Norway. In its first year, it received a grant of €2.2 million from the National Center for Research and Development in Poland.

What is the driving force behind your business?

Synfuels are known for their suitability to help decarbonise many industrial segments, such as transportation, hard-to-abate sectors, fossil and renewable energy, waste treatment, and biogas among others. They are, however, still costly to produce.

Bublik says: “As a result, only larger projects receive attention for pilot developments and often don’t succeed. We believe that we can deliver change to any kind and size of facilities and open decarbonization paths for many.”

What does the company do?

The startup has developed a new system for catalytic conversion of CO2 into synfuels for Power-to-Liquids and carbon capture and usage (CCU) projects. Put simply, it uses captured CO2 as an input feedstock for products such as methanol and dimethyl ether (DME), which is derived from methanol. They can both be used to produce alternative fuels to diesel to decarbonise sectors such as shipping, which is boosting market demand.

Methanol production from biomass, CO2 and hydrogen is currently well-established and does not involve the use of experimental technologies – it is, however, complex and emission-intensive. Traditional processes rely on loop methods, which start from feedstock purification turning it into synthesis gas. This produces crude methanol, which is then separated from water and other components. These cycles are repeated multiple times.

How does it work?

Real Carbon Technologies’ direct CO2-to-synfuels method has eliminated the syngas phase. As such, it requires a smaller reactor compared to the more complex equipment of the traditional method, according to Bublik.

The syngas production step is usually associated with greenhouse gas emissions generation: by skipping it, the company claims its process fully converts CO2 going in and emits none. The technology itself originates from years of research in catalysis engineering at Institut Català d’Investigació Química and the Delft University of Technology and has been proved in a lab and at a demo scale.

“[Our solutions] are cheaper in capex, save energy in operation and are many times more efficient overall than alternatives. They fit nicely into large carbon removal, smaller projects with limited space available as well as anything in between,” Bublik says.

“Of a particular focus comes non-battery energy storage, where renewable electricity can be converted into liquids for long-term storage and transportation. By offering renewable energy islands set-up we address the mounting grid restrictions constraints.”

The co-founder continues: “We can deliver license to operate, equipment and all relevant EPC services to make it a turn-key solution. We aslo offer operation of the plants and synfuels distribution. Our modules consume carbon dioxide and hydrogen from a wide variety of sources and even with impurities, which is not acceptable for conventional methanol synthesis processes. The feedstock with minimum pre-treatment is then converted to synfuels in a compact converter with capex and opex savings, high process efficiency and zero CO2 emissions.”

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

The current challenge is finding capital to support company development and the progress of the technology, according to Bublik.

He adds: “Industrial partners often look for already commercially available solutions, while VCs prefer revenue generating start-ups. Finding a relevant strategic investor with focus and appreciation of climate deep-tech is our priority.”

What is your next big goal or milestone?

The company says its next technology development milestone will be the commercial pilot plant while, on the organisation side, it will be partnering with an investor sharing its vision and ambitions.

What do you think it will take to scale up your product and on what timeline?

The company has pre-agreed on over ten facilities where its installations are required. One of these projects will allow the startup to reach a major milestone in system development and integration with supporting technologies, such as carbon capture and hydrogen production.

The pilot is expected to take 18-24 months and include a feasibility study, project management, EPC and commissioning. It will already be a commercial project since the company expects to be able to make profits even at a small scale.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

Carbon Recycling International, Carbon Engineering, HIF Global – those which produce sustainable fuels by integrating commercially available solutions of methanol synthesis.