Startup profile: Loop Farms

With several opportunities for collaboration, Loop Farms hopes to reach commercialisation by 2024 before expanding further across Europe.

Loop Farms is developing an indoor farming system that incorporates novel technologies, circular concepts and waste optimisation to provide reliable and sustainable food supplies in city centres.

Berlin-based Loop Farms was founded in April 2022 by Julie Rosenfeld and Aimee Thompson. To date, it has received €58,000 in funding, with €40,000 having been awarded by the Berlin Innovation Agency’s Future City Accelerator programme. The remainder was granted by the EU-backed Climate KIC Circular Cities Accelerator.

Company mission

Loop Farms is driven by the founders’ mission to strengthen the food security of urban neighbourhoods by reducing their reliance on imports and providing fresh and nutritious produce throughout the year. Having observed the rising interest in indoor farming, the founders were inspired to address the industry’s limitations.

“We watched the rise of vertical farming and the increased availability of indoor farmed food in supermarkets and we were left with lots of questions. Could we get more than herbs? Was this really the future? Is it sustainable?” says Rosenfeld.

What problem is Loop Farms solving?

Indeed, indoor farming has been gaining traction for its ability to strengthen global food supplies while addressing the environmental impacts and vulnerabilities of conventional agriculture. It allows key production conditions to be carefully controlled, thereby protecting growing crops from the impacts of climate change while consuming just a fraction of the resources required by traditional farms.

The industry’s expansion has been limited, however, by various economic and technical constraints. The construction, technology, equipment and expertise involved in setting up an indoor farming warehouse require significant upfront investment, while the energy consumption and labour intensity of artificial control systems contribute to their high running costs.

Loop Farms intends to address these issues with its development of an alternative approach that combines novel technologies, circular concepts and waste minimisation to provide sustainable food supplies on an optimally localised basis.

“As we took on some research and started to understand the technology that lies behind these massive warehouse farms, we became interested in taking the concept of indoor farms and urbanizing them. Could we take what is currently in a massive warehouse in the suburbs, using an incredibly high amount of energy, and create a city-farm that is sustainable, zero-waste and provides more diverse options to local food buyers? That’s how Loop Farms began,” explains Rosenfeld.

“Loop Farm systems challenge the status quo of existing indoor farming models. By putting efficiency and circularity at the center of our farm design, we have the potential to radically transform urban food production.”

What solution has Loop Farms developed?

Rather than relying on an energy intensive warehouse model, Loop Farms creates customised units that are specifically sized to meet the production requirements of the communities they serve. According to Rosenfeld, this shift away from the warehouse system enables growers to produce a wide range of crops in addition to the leafy greens, salads and herbs that are typically considered more economically viable.

Depending on its size, a Loop Farm can produce over 30 tons of food products in a year with zero emissions. This is made possible with a system that uses renewable energy, natural materials and agricultural techniques to upcycle 100% of its waste, while eliminating the high-emissions supply chain associated with traditional farming

Loop’s original system incorporates various techniques, including agrivoltaics, rainwater treatment, greywater management and the anaerobic extraction of waste nutrients. This integrated approach helps to optimise the system’s resource consumption, lowering its costs and making the entire process more sustainable.

Each farm requires less than 70 square meters of land, making it far more efficient than traditional agriculture and alleviating the environmental pressures of land-use conversion. The units are constructed with modularity and scalability in mind, and can easily be extended or replicated according to the needs of local communities.

In Rosenfeld’s words: “Loop Farms is the ‘farm next door’ for urban centers. Using an original controlled environment agriculture system, Loop can grow a range of counter-cyclical crops, helping customers reduce their reliance on high-emissions imports. The glass-walled sites adapt to non-traditional urban spaces, bringing farm-to-fork into our communities with hyperlocal, naturally grown produce.”

With its urban locations, Loop Farms is able to serve its customers directly onsite. It collaborates with local chefs to develop a range of recipes and prepared dishes, and offers specialist consultation on its produce. Visitors are then able to observe its farming system as their order is being packed.

“This eliminates the supply chain entirely, while bringing people closer to seeing and trusting the production system for the food they eat,” says Rosenfeld, noting that the avoidance of the procurement process helps to insulate Loop from the risks of food production systems at a time of heightened volatility.

Target market

Loop Farms will begin its commercial operation in its home city of Berlin. Here, Rosenfeld believes that there is high demand for regionally grown, chemical-free produce.

She adds that the Berlin population are particularly adventurous in their food choices, but that they are also conscious of food’s environmental impacts. By offering a wide range of fresh berries, mushrooms, greens and legumes throughout the year, Loop Farms intends to accommodate these contradicting demands.

“We don’t want to compete with local farmers, we have seen incredible work done in the regional area to help farms future proof traditional farms. We believe a combined approach is the best, this means we will cycle our city farms to grow out of season fruit and vegetables to increase the selection but not directly compete with traditional farmers who are key players in our future food security,” she explains.

In the long-term, the startup intends to expand further across Europe. This represents a significant opportunity, with projections suggesting that Europe’s indoor farming market will continue its rapid growth to be worth around $23.26 billion by 2028.

Overcoming the barriers to market

According to Rosenfeld, Loop Farms’ biggest challenge to date has been the time-consuming process of building its prototype. With just herself and her fellow co-founder, the team’s resources have been thoroughly stretched.

“As we all know the time of a founder is often absorbed completely in fundraising, networking and building relationships with partner organizations. We have had to split our time between both building the product and building the business,” she explains. Germany’s cold weather has further impeded the process, as the team has been unable to conduct its outside work.

Nonetheless, Loop Farms hopes to launch its first commercial site by 2024. To do so, it intends to raise a further €500,000 in funding and expand its team to include sufficient engineering expertise.

“We will also need to navigate some regulatory hurdles that have proven to be one of the hardest parts for us as two non-german founders. We hope to build these relationships over the next several months to ensure a smooth build and launch timeline for the farm,” says Rosenfeld.

The launch of the prototype comes as Loop’s next major milestone. Highlighting the ability of Loop’s system to be customised for any location, it is to be installed on a boat that will sail around Berlin demonstrating the growth of various crops. It will also be used to develop additional products, such as upcycled rockwool seedlings and a zero-waste fertiliser.

Collaboration opportunities

As it continues to grow, Loop Farms hopes to gain from a collaborative approach. Rosenfeld notes that there are a number of European agtech companies that have sizeable budgets for research and development, while traditional farms may be able to offer long-held knowledge that can compliment Loop’s modernised approach.

The startup has also engaged in discussions with public offices, such as the water management agency and the food regulatory agency, to gain clearer insights into the functioning of city agencies. In future, it hopes to connect with additional departments to develop a range of public-private synergies.

Although currently focused on the business-to-consumer model, Rosenfeld says that Loop may also consider developing its business-to-business offering. This could include collaborations with various industries, leading to the development of indoor farms at universities, hotels or corporate campuses. With such opportunities available, Loop Farms would be able to increase its revenues while delivering sustainable food supplies to urban locations that may otherwise depend on unreliable, unsustainable sources.