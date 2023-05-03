Workiva adds CDP disclosures to its enterprise platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reporting

Workiva adds CDP disclosures to its enterprise platform

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has incorporated CDP into its platform to help customers with ESG reporting.
By Giulia Bottaro
3 May 2023, 07:40 Updated: 3 May 2023, 09:04
  • Enterprise platform Workiva will streamline customer responses to CDP questionnaires.
  • It will help them collect data and align to global ESG frameworks and standards with rapidly changing reporting requirements.
  • Surveys have revealed that many companies struggle to implement measurement strategies, which in turn hampers their ability to set meaningful sustainability targets.

Workiva is a software-as-a-service company, providing a cloud platform for  enterprises to collect, manage and analyse business data. 

What does the new feature offer?

Workiva is leveraging its ESG Program and ESG Explorer to streamline customer responses to CDP questionnaires, helping to manage their sustainability data more efficiently and effectively, ultimately driving positive environmental impact and business outcomes. It is applicable to all three corporate CDP questionnaires: climate change, forests and water security. 

Responding to CDP questionnaires and other ESG-related frameworks is often a time-consuming and complex undertaking involving multiple teams across different departments. Workiva intends to simplify this process through its centralised hub for reporting collaboration and automated data collection.

The new offering comes separately from a disclosure API pilot led by CDP, whereby Workiva was selected to pilot a new disclosure API that will enable customers to automatically transfer data from the Workiva platform into CDP’s online response system. For the 2023 disclosure cycle, the CDP API pilot is restricted to climate data, but Workiva’s CDP addition also supports responses to the organisation’s forests and water security questionnaires. 

From 2024 onwards, CDP hopes to be able to work with providers to make it available to responding cities, states and regions to expand its reach and impact.

Why is CDP important for companies?

Companies, cities, states and regions from over 90 countries disclose to CDP, which has regional offices and local partners spanning 50 countries. More than 18,700 companies, representing half of global market capitalisation, disclosed environmental data through its online response system in 2022, an increase of 38% over the previous year. 

CDP uses the information to score companies and cities based on their journey through disclosure and towards environmental leadership, with the idea of incentivising action on climate change, forests and water security.

As of April 2023, it added plastics-related disclosures to its annual reporting framework, which could be a valuable driver of change across various industries. Indeed, almost 7,000 companies will be invited to report on their production and use of the most harmful types of plastic, with their data to be publicly available from September 2023.   

Making disclosures accessible is key to corporate action

Workiva said that its customers’ biggest challenges include collecting data and aligning to global ESG frameworks and standards with rapidly changing reporting requirements. The company had 5,664 customers as of December 2022, so the incorporation of CDP could expand its reach to more companies that did not have the capacity to use it before.

Although many companies are prioritising ESG reporting before it becomes law, others are still struggling to implement meaningful measurement strategies, which in turn helps make more accurate sustainability targets. A survey conducted in January 2023, however, found that corporate sustainability has dropped in the pecking order as many companies are prioritising dealing with the economic crisis, also following pressure from stakeholders. 

Simplifying the disclosure process is not going to solve this issue, but will at least provide a better picture of a company’s position in terms of climate and nature risks – whose economic impact must be accounted for anyway, especially when allocating budgets in times of economic crisis.

“Having one single source of truth drives consistency, transparency, and auditability, which ultimately reduces costs and builds trust with stakeholders. As the technology company uniting financial reporting, ESG, audit and controls, Workiva is uniquely positioned to streamline the disclosure process while applying the same rigor and investor-grade assurance to climate data that’s expected of financial data,” said Paul Dickinson, founder and chair of CDP and ESG advisor at Workiva.

“This is a significant and timely addition to Workiva’s ESG reporting solution, and I believe it will be a game-changer—not only for sustainability professionals, but for the finance, audit, and risk management teams that are now responsible for corporate climate disclosures as well.”

