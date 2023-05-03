Workiva adds CDP disclosures to its enterprise platform

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has incorporated CDP into its platform to help customers with ESG reporting.

Enterprise platform Workiva will streamline customer responses to CDP questionnaires.

It will help them collect data and align to global ESG frameworks and standards with rapidly changing reporting requirements.

Surveys have revealed that many companies struggle to implement measurement strategies, which in turn hampers their ability to set meaningful sustainability targets.

Workiva is a software-as-a-service company, providing a cloud platform for enterprises to collect, manage and analyse business data.

What does the new feature offer?

Workiva is leveraging its ESG Program and ESG Explorer to streamline customer responses to CDP questionnaires, helping to manage their sustainability data more efficiently and effectively, ultimately driving positive environmental impact and business outcomes. It is applicable to all three corporate CDP questionnaires: climate change, forests and water security.

Responding to CDP questionnaires and other ESG-related frameworks is often a time-consuming and complex undertaking involving multiple teams across different departments. Workiva intends to simplify this process through its centralised hub for reporting collaboration and automated data collection.

The new offering comes separately from a disclosure API pilot led by CDP, whereby Workiva was selected to pilot a new disclosure API that will enable customers to automatically transfer data from the Workiva platform into CDP’s online response system. For the 2023 disclosure cycle, the CDP API pilot is restricted to climate data, but Workiva’s CDP addition also supports responses to the organisation’s forests and water security questionnaires.

From 2024 onwards, CDP hopes to be able to work with providers to make it available to responding cities, states and regions to expand its reach and impact.

Why is CDP important for companies?

Companies, cities, states and regions from over 90 countries disclose to CDP, which has regional offices and local partners spanning 50 countries. More than 18,700 companies, representing half of global market capitalisation, disclosed environmental data through its online response system in 2022, an increase of 38% over the previous year.

CDP uses the information to score companies and cities based on their journey through disclosure and towards environmental leadership, with the idea of incentivising action on climate change, forests and water security.

As of April 2023, it added plastics-related disclosures to its annual reporting framework, which could be a valuable driver of change across various industries. Indeed, almost 7,000 companies will be invited to report on their production and use of the most harmful types of plastic, with their data to be publicly available from September 2023.

Making disclosures accessible is key to corporate action

Workiva said that its customers’ biggest challenges include collecting data and aligning to global ESG frameworks and standards with rapidly changing reporting requirements. The company had 5,664 customers as of December 2022, so the incorporation of CDP could expand its reach to more companies that did not have the capacity to use it before.

Although many companies are prioritising ESG reporting before it becomes law, others are still struggling to implement meaningful measurement strategies, which in turn helps make more accurate sustainability targets. A survey conducted in January 2023, however, found that corporate sustainability has dropped in the pecking order as many companies are prioritising dealing with the economic crisis, also following pressure from stakeholders.

Simplifying the disclosure process is not going to solve this issue, but will at least provide a better picture of a company’s position in terms of climate and nature risks – whose economic impact must be accounted for anyway, especially when allocating budgets in times of economic crisis.

“Having one single source of truth drives consistency, transparency, and auditability, which ultimately reduces costs and builds trust with stakeholders. As the technology company uniting financial reporting, ESG, audit and controls, Workiva is uniquely positioned to streamline the disclosure process while applying the same rigor and investor-grade assurance to climate data that’s expected of financial data,” said Paul Dickinson, founder and chair of CDP and ESG advisor at Workiva.

“This is a significant and timely addition to Workiva’s ESG reporting solution, and I believe it will be a game-changer—not only for sustainability professionals, but for the finance, audit, and risk management teams that are now responsible for corporate climate disclosures as well.”