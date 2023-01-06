Carmignac appoints new head of sustainable investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carmignac appoints new head of sustainable investment

French asset management firm Carmignac has appointed Lloyd McAllister as head of sustainable investment.
By Giulia Bottaro
6 January 2023, 07:15 Updated: 6 January 2023, 11:39
  • Lloyd McAllister is joining Carmignac from Newton Investment Management.
  • It comes as Sandra Crowl, stewardship director, plans to retire at the end of January 2023.
  • The sustainable investing team produces extra-financial analysis, thematic research and company engagement, as well as advising the business on sustainable investing trends and ESG regulation. 

McAllister is joining from UK asset manager Newton Investment Management where he worked for four years, most recently as head of ESG research and a member of the firm’s senior leadership team. He will work with Crowl before she retires to ensure a smooth handover.

He will be based in London and reporting to Maxime Carmignac, managing director of Carmignac UK and executive sponsor of ESG at Carmignac. McAllister will lead the sustainable investing team, which supports the fund management team with extra-financial analysis, thematic research and company engagement, as well as advising the business on sustainable investing trends and ESG regulation.

Another responsibility will be executing the firm’s strategic sustainable investment roadmap, which includes supporting Carmignac’s ESG regulation group, helping further capitalise on Carmignac’s existing ESG framework, including its proprietary research system START, and identifying opportunities for the business to deepen its footprint on its chosen ESG areas of focus: Climate, Empowerment and Leadership. McAllister is also joining Carmignac’s Strategic Development Committee.

Maxime Carmignac commented: “As a high-conviction active manager, sustainable investing is at the heart of our business and investment process. It is also one of our client’s top priorities and the demand for transparent, differentiated and genuinely sustainable investment solutions continues to grow. I’m thrilled that Lloyd will be joining the team. His deep experience in both ESG research and analysis will help us capitalise on the many opportunities available, as well as navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

She added: “I also want to wish Sandra Crowl the very best for her retirement. Over the last decade, we have witnessed a profound evolution in the ESG investing landscape. Sandra’s guidance and insight have been invaluable to all at Carmignac as we managed this shift. I want to thank her for her leadership and the significant contribution she has made to our business.”

