Carmignac appoints new head of sustainable investment

French asset management firm Carmignac has appointed Lloyd McAllister as head of sustainable investment.

It comes as Sandra Crowl, stewardship director, plans to retire at the end of January 2023.

The sustainable investing team produces extra-financial analysis, thematic research and company engagement, as well as advising the business on sustainable investing trends and ESG regulation.

McAllister is joining from UK asset manager Newton Investment Management where he worked for four years, most recently as head of ESG research and a member of the firm’s senior leadership team. He will work with Crowl before she retires to ensure a smooth handover.

He will be based in London and reporting to Maxime Carmignac, managing director of Carmignac UK and executive sponsor of ESG at Carmignac. McAllister will lead the sustainable investing team, which supports the fund management team with extra-financial analysis, thematic research and company engagement, as well as advising the business on sustainable investing trends and ESG regulation.

Another responsibility will be executing the firm’s strategic sustainable investment roadmap, which includes supporting Carmignac’s ESG regulation group, helping further capitalise on Carmignac’s existing ESG framework, including its proprietary research system START, and identifying opportunities for the business to deepen its footprint on its chosen ESG areas of focus: Climate, Empowerment and Leadership. McAllister is also joining Carmignac’s Strategic Development Committee.

Maxime Carmignac commented: “As a high-conviction active manager, sustainable investing is at the heart of our business and investment process. It is also one of our client’s top priorities and the demand for transparent, differentiated and genuinely sustainable investment solutions continues to grow. I’m thrilled that Lloyd will be joining the team. His deep experience in both ESG research and analysis will help us capitalise on the many opportunities available, as well as navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

She added: “I also want to wish Sandra Crowl the very best for her retirement. Over the last decade, we have witnessed a profound evolution in the ESG investing landscape. Sandra’s guidance and insight have been invaluable to all at Carmignac as we managed this shift. I want to thank her for her leadership and the significant contribution she has made to our business.”