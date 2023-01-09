Climate Impact Partners appoints new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate Impact Partners appoints new chief executive

Carbon finance group Climate Impact Partners, formed by the merger of ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners, has appointed Sheri Hickock as its new chief executive.
By Jawahar Hingorani
9 January 2023, 07:22 Updated: 9 January 2023, 11:21
  • Climate Impact Partners has appointed Sheri Hickock as its new chief executive.
  • She replaces Vaughn Lindsay, who led the firm for four years.
  • The company is a carbon finance organisation with more than 20 years of experience in the voluntary carbon market.

Climate Impact Partners has appointed Sheri Hickock as its new chief executive. She succeeds Vaughan Lindsay, who served as the chief executive of ClimateCare, which merged with Natural Capital Partners in 2021 to form the current entity.

Hickock previously served as vice president and chief executive of the international onshore wind business at GE Renewable Energy (NYSE:GE), and in various leadership roles at General Motors (NYSE:GM) across engineering, supply chain, product management and executive management.

Hickock said: “I am delighted to join a company with such amazing impact where I can apply years of operational leadership to help take us to the next level. I have spent my career driving outcomes in the fast-changing automotive and energy industries, transforming to meet the needs of the greener future we all need. I have countless examples of witnessing the extraordinary results of talented people working together towards high-impact goals and the motivation it brings.”

Lindsay led ClimateCare, the predecessor company to Climate Impact Partners, for four years, and oversaw its merger with Natural Capital Partners. Both ClimateCare and Natural Capital operated in voluntary carbon markets, and claimed to be responsible for the reduction of over 100 million tons of CO2 equivalent at the time of their merger in May 2021.

Kash Pandya, board chair of Climate Impact Partners, said: “The board would like to thank Vaughan for all his work as CEO of ClimateCare and Climate Impact Partners and wish him every success for the future. Vaughan remains a strong supporter of our mission, as the company continues to deliver significant positive impacts globally and moves nearer to its much-needed objective of 1 billion tonnes of emission reductions by 2030.”

Climate Impact Partners helps businesses to become carbon neutral and says it has worked with over 300 clients in 33 countries. It provides a CarbonNeutral product certification which is based on the Carbon Neutral Protocol that it developed and published in 2002.

The protocol is meant to be an open-source standard and guide that combines leading independent standards for greenhouse gas accounting to provide companies with a guide to achieving carbon neutrality.

