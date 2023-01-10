BlueOrchard appoints new head of private equity investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reporting » Companies

BlueOrchard appoints new head of private equity investments

Swiss impact investor BlueOrchard has hired Martin Diaz Plata as its new head of private equity investments.
By Giulia Bottaro
10 January 2023, 07:02
  • Martin Diaz Plata joins BlueOrchard from Capital Group Private Markets.
  • He has over 25 years of experience in private equity investments in emerging markets.
  • BlueOrchard was founded by the UN as the first commercial manager of microfinance debt investments in 2001, and became a member of the Schroders Group in 2019.

Diaz Plata, a 25-year veteran of emerging markets private equity investments, will lead BlueOrchard’s private equity investments team. He was previously managing partner in Capital Group Private Markets in London, which he joined in 2003, and prior to that he spent seven years at DLJ Merchant Banking Partners in New York and Buenos Aires.

BlueOrchard said he has extensive experience and a deep understanding of emerging market investing across a variety of sectors and geographies, adding: “We look forward to further growing our private equity practice with such a high calibre investor.”

The investment firm is dedicated to generating lasting positive impact for communities and the environment while providing attractive returns to investors and contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It was founded by the United Nations as the first commercial manager of microfinance debt investments in 2001, and became a member of the Schroders Group in 2019. As of June 2022, it had invested $9.8 billion across over 105 countries, reaching 255 million people in emerging markets.

Diaz Plata said: “Emerging markets remain the fastest growing region in the world and offer ample opportunities for private equity investments. I look forward to leveraging BlueOrchard’s decades of experience in financial inclusion and climate investing to expand its private equity practice and help improve the lives of underserved communities around the world.”

